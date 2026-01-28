Ian Hutchinson announces career-first Isle of Man TT bike switch for 2026

Isle of Man TT legend Ian Hutchinson has partnered with Burrows Engineering to ride a Ducati for the first time in the Supersport class at this year’s event.

Hutchinson made a welcome return to the Isle of Man TT last year, having missed the 2024 event following a stroke that winter.

The Englishman achieved a best finish of fifth in the Superstock class, partnering with Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing outfit.

Keen to build on this result in 2026, Hutchinson has made a statement of intent, as he signs with Burrows Engineering to compete in the Supersport races at the TT aboard the Ducati Panigale V2.

It will mark the first time Hutchinson has raced a Ducati at the TT.

The Panigale V2 made its TT debut in 2024, with Davey Todd scoring a brace of podiums on it, before Michael Dunlop took it to a pair of wins last year.

“I’ve known John for 22 years, since we both competed in the Manx Newcomers’ Race in 2003,” Hutchinson said.

“I’ve always looked out for his results, and I’ve watched his team grow into one of the best-presented outfits in the paddock, alongside the business he’s grown.

“I really admire his dedication — not just to his own team, but to supporting his sons’ racing too — so to be welcomed into his team is a privilege.

“I can’t wait to race the Burrows Engineering Ducati.”

Hutchinson is an eight-time winner in the Supersport class, with only Michael Dunlop achieving more.

His most recent successes in the class came in 2016, when he rode for the late Keith Flint’s Team Traction Control squad on a Yamaha.

John Burrows said of the announcement: “Over the last season or so, I’ve seen a real hunger in Ian again, almost a resurgence after what has been a few tough years for him.

“You can see the desire to succeed is still very much there, and that’s something that really excites and motivates us as a team.

“Ian spent a lot of time circulating with Conor Cummins on our Ducati V2 during the Supersport races at the TT last year, so I’d like to think he’s seen something he’s liked, or felt that the Ducati would suit his riding style.

“On a personal note, Ian and myself both started our Mountain Course careers back in 2003 at the Manx Grand Prix, so it’s great to see things come full circle and to be teaming up for TT 2026.”

Burrows Engineering cracked the top 10 in the Supersport class last year with Conor Cummins on the V2 Ducati.