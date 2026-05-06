Michael Dunlop won’t race WorldSBK Ducati at NW200

Michael Dunlop says his new WorldSBK-spec Ducati V4R needs more development before it is raced on the roads.

The record Isle of Man TT winner announced last month that he would be switching to the Panigale for 2026 and rode the machine during a BSB pre-season test at Oulton Park (pictured).

However, Dunlop then raced his BMW Superstock bike from last year in the recent Cookstown 100, and a statement posted to the MD Racing Facebook page on Wednesday morning explains that the Ducati is not ready for this week’s NW200:

“With this new full WSBK Ducati V4R version having just arrived to the team at very late notice, we feel it is appropriate for the team to continue testing over the coming weeks and develop the bike further, we are looking forward to working along with Ducati so we can put the project in a good place and get testing done before we get it to the roads in the future.

“Many thanks

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“MD Racing”

Last year’s NW200 saw Dunlop celebrate a Supersport race win on a Ducati, plus a Superstock and Superbike victory on a BMW.

The 2026 event sees Practice from 9am-3pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

The opening Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races take place on Thursday evening, followed by a full day of racing on Saturday.