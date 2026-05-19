Road racing legend vows “never again” after “shocking” North West 200 fallout

Road racing legend Ian Lougher has vowed “never again” after a fallout with organisers at the North West 200 over one of his riders not being allowed to race.

Illiam Quayle, son of Isle of Man TT winner Richard Quayle, was due to make his maiden appearance at the North West 200 earlier this month with Lougher’s ILR squad.

But he was ruled out of the meeting by the organisers, having not completed the required five laps of qualifying to continue with the event.

Quayle, who said at the time he was not made aware of the rule, completed four laps in the newcomers’ session.

His first lap was red-flagged due to a crash, before he suffered a mechanical issue halfway through his fourth tour.

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He said at the time: “Not once was I told that [it’s necessary] to qualify for qualifying, I did the compulsory Newcomers NW200 weekend in February and it was never mentioned, I did the Newcomers briefing on Tuesday and nothing was said then, other than it was [four- or five-] lap session behind an instructor.”

2026 North West 200 © Pacemaker Press

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The team also noted at the time that solutions put forward to the organisers were met with “blunt refusal”.

Eight-time North West 200 winner Lougher has since released a full statement on the 2026 event and took aim at the organisers.

“Well, what can I say about the meeting we’ve just been at,” he began.

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“I’m not going to tell you about everything that went on at what once was a great meeting, as I’d be here all day.

“But one thing’s for sure: if the powers that be at the NW200 don’t change their attitudes to the real people that keep it going, then I fear it will sink, just like the Titanic did when it was pushed too hard.

“I’ve never left a meeting and been so glad to drive out, and I have been to a lot of meetings, including 38 years at the NW200. But never again!

“The way they treated Illiam was shocking; they have now set a precedent for newcomers to keep going even if they have a misfire or oil leak just to say they got five laps in, in their Newcomers session, bearing in mind at the briefing we were told they have to complete four or five laps.

“Illiam did four and a half in a red-flagged, and then wet session on slick tyres. Shocking behaviour.”

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