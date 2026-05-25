2026 Isle of Man TT: Day one suspended following serious incident

The Isle of Man TT has announced that the opening day of the 2026 event has been suspended indefinitely due to what it describes as a “serious incident”.

The 2026 Isle of Man TT kicked off on Monday morning under perfect conditions, with the newcomers setting off at around 10:45am local time.

This was followed by the Supersport and Sportbike class, with Sidecars and Superbike/Superstocks having sessions into the early afternoon.

Red flag at the 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

All sessions so far have been untimed, with the first time sessions originally scheduled for 2:15pm local time.

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However, a red flag with around 10 minutes of the final untimed session for Superbike/Superstock is set to cause some disruption to the timetable.

Organisers soon confirned that an incident was being dealt with at the Parliament Square section of the course.

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Monday’s action has been suspended indefinitely as the organisers deal with what they are now calling a “serious incident”.

“The Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that serious incident procedures have been implemented following an incident that occurred at Parliament Square on 25 May 2026 at 13:50.

“As a result, a red flag has been issued and all racing activity on the TT Mountain Course is currently suspended until further notice.

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“For the safety of everyone, all roads around the TT Mountain Course remain closed until further information is provided.

“We must stress that you must not enter these closed roads - whether on foot or by vehicle - as emergency and support vehicles may be operating on the course, and there is a significant risk to your safety.

Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

“We would also like to remind the public that while the roads remain closed, you should follow the instructions of marshals, race officials, and emergency service personnel at all times.

“The current priority for the Clerk of the Course and the wider Race Control team is working closely with the Emergency Services to support the ongoing response wherever possible.

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“Further updates will be provided in due course via the Isle of Man TT Races Official WhatsApp Infoline.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation at this time.”

A subsequent message from the TT states that an update will come from the clerk of the course and the wider race control at 3:30pm BST.