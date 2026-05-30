2026 Isle of Man TT: Saturday racing cancelled following weather delays

The opening day of racing at the 2026 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to deteriorating weather conditions on the island on Saturday.

Race week at the Isle of Man TT was due to begin today (Saturday 30 May) with the first three-lap Superstock contest of the event.

Originally scheduled for 11am local time, organisers initially announced a one-hour delay due to low-hanging cloud around the island.

2026 Isle of Man TT Superstock class © Isle of Man TT

The delay continued, with racing pushed back to a provisional 1pm start time.

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However, as of 11:30an BST, conditions have deteriorated and racing will not take place today.

A brief statement from the organisers read: “The Clerk of The Course has confirmed that due to low cloud and deteriorating weather conditions around the course, there will be no race action taking place today.

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“A revised schedule will be issued in due course.”

Sunday is due to see the six-lap Superbike TT run, which is now set to be the opening contest of the event.

There was due to be the first of the Sidecar races on Saturday. However, organisers confirmed on Thursday that the class was being suspended for the rest of 2026.

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This followed an airborne crash for the Crowe brothers on Wednesday evening, which was similar to an incident Jevan Walmsley and Peter Founds had last year.

Isle of Man TT clerk of the course Gary Thompson noted on Friday that a full review and consultation process for the Sidecar class will take place after the event in order to try to preserve it for the future.

Dean Harrison, Honda Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The final day of qualifying on Friday took place without a hitch, with Honda’s Dean Harrison leading the way with the first 135mph lap of the meeting.

Harrison, who won both Superstock races last year, set that 135mph lap on his Superstock-spec bike and comes into Saturday’s contest as the favourite.

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Monday is currently listed as a contingency day, with no racing scheduled.

Organisers can opt to use this slot for racing if there are any further delays. Another contingency day on Thursday is also available to the organisers.