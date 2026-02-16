Driver suffers broken back in horror Bathurst smash, wants race direction talk

Mercedes GT driver Ralf Aron suffered fractures to his back in a horrific shunt in Sunday’s Bathurst 12 Hours, and has called for a meeting with race control over the incident.

The crash occurred with around three and a half hours remaining in the 2026 edition of the iconic Bathurst enduro for GT cars at the Forrest’s Elbow section of the course.

The Tsunami RT Porsche had spun on the approach to Forrest’s Elbow, while a Volante Rosso Aston Martin was also blocking the track on the outside.

The No.77 Mercedes, being driven by Ralf Aron, collided with the stricken Porsche at full speed, leading to a fiery shunt. The race was red-flagged.

Aron was taken to hospital, where he has since been diagnosed with two fractures in his back.

Posting on Instagram, Aron thanked the medical staff who have looked after him, but has called for a meeting with Bathurst race control over the “serious” nature of the incident.

While he doesn’t explicitly say so in his post, he is likely referring to the lack of yellow flags in that section of the circuit.

Replays of the incident show Aron, who was leading at the time, come through a marshal’s post after the Porsche had already been stationary with no yellow flags present.

The first post to have yellow flags showing was directly at the crash site, with many commentators feeling he had no time to react accordingly.

Ralf Aron’s full statement following violent fireball crash at Bathurst

“First of all, I would like to thank everyone for the incredible amount of messages that have reached me,” he began.

“The support over the past days has truly meant a lot to me.

“I also want to especially thank the medical team on site who took care of me immediately after the incident. Their professionalism and quick response made a huge difference.

“Considering the circumstances, I am doing fine, and my condition is stable. I suffered two fractures in my back, but I have full movement and sensation throughout my body, which I am very grateful for.

“Also very happy to see that Johannes Zelger [Porsche driver] was able to walk away from the crash.

“I have raced on many street circuits around the world, including Macau, Pau, the Norisring and even challenging places like the Nordschleife.

“I have a lot of experience in these environments, and I understand the risks that come with this type of racing.

“The situation in Bathurst was a serious one, and for that reason, I would like to have a meeting and open discussion with race control to share my experience and perspective.

“This is not about pointing fingers. It is about understanding what happened and making sure we can prevent situations like this in the future, so that racing at this beautiful track can be as safe as possible for everyone.

“I will work super hard to be back behind the wheel as soon as possible and hopefully have another crack on the mountain next year!

“I would also like to thank Mercedes-AMG for building such a strong car and for giving me the protection that allowed me to get out on my own. Thank you as well for all the support.

“A huge thank you to my team Craft Bamboo and my team-mates Lucas Auer and Max Goetz who have stayed by my side throughout this difficult situation.

“My stay in Australia will be a bit longer than expected, but I am very happy that my mum and dad are flying over to be here with me during this time.”