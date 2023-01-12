Alpine's former F1 principal joins Hyundai Motorsport

The Frenchman was headed hunted by the company given his 15 years of motorsport experience in high-ranking positions with British business Caterham and French auto giant Renault.

Abiteboul takes over the role from countryman Julien Moncet, who has been in charge of Hyundai’s rally operations following the departure of Italian Andrea Adamo at the end of the 2021 campaign.

He says he is “relishing the opportunity” to help the Alzenau-based squad fight for the drivers’ title this year and help it retake the manufacturers’ crown from Toyota Gazoo Racing.

“In motorsport, like in the rest of their activities, the Hyundai brand is cautiously building its leadership,” said the 45-year-old. “I am excited at the prospect of being part of it, managing the WRC and Customer Racing programs, where the team has already proven to be strong competitors.

“I am looking forward to immersing myself into the rallying community and discovering more about this spectacular sport. Hyundai has given me its full support to make the transition into this role a smooth one. I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

Company bosses at Hyundai believe appointing Abiteboul will allow the team to “explore new areas for improvement” as it enters its tenth season in the World Rally Championship.

Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim said: “I am pleased to welcome Cyril Abiteboul into the Hyundai family.

“Cyril’s experience in Formula One will help us to explore new opportunities for growth and improvements as we look to mount a more intensive fight for titles in WRC and to support our Customer Racing teams.

“We will deliberately give him time to settle in, discover the environment and, in time, to make the Team Principal role his own.”

He added: “I have no doubt that Hyundai Motorsport’s technical personnel, along with Cyril, will demonstrate stronger and clearer leadership in the future by co-operating closely with the Global R&D of Hyundai Motor Company.”

Kim also paid tribute to the work Moncet performed during his time at the helm last year, saying: “Under his guidance, we secured five victories and built strong momentum in the second part of the year.”