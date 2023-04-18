Breen was the "people's champion", mourners in Ireland are told

Hundreds of people lined the route as the cortege, led by the ex-Frank Meagher Ford Sierra RS Cosworth Breen restored and rallied in Killarney last December, made its way to Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank.

Draped in an Irish tricolour, the 33-year-old’s coffin was carried into the building by six pallbearers, two of whom were James Fulton who escaped the crash unharmed, and Breen’s former co-driver, Paul Nagle.

Both men were visibly upset as they helped to position the coffin into place at the front of the chapel before giving the casket a gentle pat and taking their seat with the rest of the congregation.

Beside the coffin, on a table, a number of items that Breen became synonymous for were placed, including his race gloves and Bell helmet, a ‘CB’ embroidered bobble hat, and a box of Barry’s Tea – his preferred drink of choice.

“We gather with immense sadness and grief. How do you find the words for all of this – it is nearly impossible?” Parish priest, Father Kieran O’Shea, asked in his homily. “It is an unbelievably sad day,” adding: “In people’s imaginations, no one could ever have imagined that this could be real.”

Some of those who gave personal tributes to the nine-time World Rally Championship podium finisher included presenter and pundit Becs Williams and her colleague, Mike Chen. Both enjoyed a harmonious working relationship with Breen and became very close personal friends with him off the stages.

Chen described Breen as a “superstar”, someone who can “never be replaced” and a person that believed “family and friends meant the most”, while sponsor James Coleman said the Waterford native was “the people’s champion”.

Craig is survived by his father Ray, mother Jackie, and sister Kellie who said it was “mission accomplished” by the Hyundai Motorsport driver as he made “everyone happy” in a career that spanned 16 years.

She said: “He was ridiculously generous and poured a lot of what he got back into the sport. Craig would do anything to avoid making people upset; he would shy away from anything that would anyone feel bad.

“It seems so cruel now whenever his friends and family are living through such hurt. He would hate to see tears shed on his behalf.

“Craig was lucky enough to have a million stories. He will live on through his legacy, so please keep his spirit alive for all of us,” she added.

Following the Service of Thanksgiving, mourners made their way to the cemetery adjoining the Sacred Heart for his committal.