Portuguese World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from WorldSBK Race 2 the Portuguese World Superbike round.
Following wins for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, the Turkish rider enters Race 2 in Portimao, the final race of this weekend, as the favourite for victory.
Razgatlioglu wins! An excellent last lap from him keeps him out of range of Bulega on the exit of the final corner, and the Italian is forced to accept second, but only by 0.035 seconds! Alex Lowes completes the podium in third place.
Razgatlioglu leads onto the last lap. Bulega's only real chance is exiting the last corner.
Two laps to go and Razgatlioglu still leads, but onl just from Bulega.
Three laps to go, and Bulega's still on Razgatlioglu's rear wheel. This should go to the flag.
Bautista's back on in 19th, but he'd just taken the lead! It's not over in the fight for the lead, though, as Bulega now moves to Razgatlioglu's wheel.
Bautista's down! He had just engaged with Razgatlioglu, but he slipped off at turn five.
Five laps to go now, and Bulega is now closing in on the front two.
Bautista now right on Razgatlioglu's wheel. Six to go, but where can he make the move?
Bautista now has the gap to under 0.5 seconds with seven laps to go. Could we be in for a repeat of last year's Race 2?
Razgatlioglu had been pulling away in the past couple of laps, but Bautista is now bringing it back down again. Under one second with eight laps to go.
Bulega makes his move on Lowes, passing around the outside into turn one. There's 10 laps to go now, but Lowes already seems to be fading.
Now Bautista's got through on Lowes, he's dropped the Kawasaki rider, and it's Bulega now putting the pressure on Lowes.
Despite Razgatlioglu's aero imbalance, he is managing to run almost identical pace to Bautista. 12 laps to go and there's still a second between them.
Bautista up to second at the beginning of lap eight, passing Lowes into turn one. He has around one second to make up to Razgatlioglu.
Lowes runs in deep to turn three on lap seven, and it costs him contact with Razgatlioglu. Now, he has Bautista on his wheel.
In just one lap, Razgatlioglu has caught Lowes. He passes into turn one, but he knocks his left front wing in the process!
Bautista has had a better start to this race, and is fourth now, in front of his teammate Bulega, and putting the pressure on van der Mark for third.
Beginning of lap five, and Lowes is beginning to pull away, as Razgatlioglu makes his way past van der Mark for second at turn one.
Lowes back to the front at turn one on lap four, but the top 10 more or less make up the front group.
Van der Mark to the front now, as he goes from third to first at turn one to start lap three!
Not a great opening lap for Petrucci, who's fourth after being knocked out of rhythm when Razgatlioglu passed him. The Turkish rider, meanwhile, is trying to pull away at the front, pursued by Alex Lowes.
It's lights out at Portimao, and it's Petrucci again who makes the holeshot and takes an early lead... right until Razgatlioglu passes him at turn three.
We're almost ready to go for Race 2 in Portimao, as the riders head off on their warm-up lap.