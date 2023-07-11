With Michael Van Der Mark failing to recover from a broken leg in time for this weekend, and Tom Sykes only just being released from hospital following his huge highside at Donington Park nine days ago, Haslam has been called up from BSB.

Competing with BMW in the British series, Haslam will make his return to WorldSBK action for the first time since Portimao last October.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity," said Haslam. "Obviously, I have a lot of history with Imola. We took the Championship in 2010 down to the last round at Imola.

"It’s fantastic to ride again for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. We are riding the BMW M 1000 RR in the UK so I’m looking forward to working with Shaun Muir and all the guys from the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

"I have no real big expectations, I just want to try to enjoy and hopefully we can get some good information and some good results."

Van Der Mark, who was at Donington Park last time out, admitted he hoped to return at Imola but has been unable to do so.

Although the Dutchman should return following Imola, it remains to be seen when Sykes will be cleared for action after suffering 10 broken ribs and a left ankle injury.

For Haslam, his switch to BMW in 2023 has been a very good one as he sits fifth in the BSB standings after five rounds.

A very experienced rider at this level, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers said this about Haslam’s return: "First of all, many thanks to Leon for being available at short notice to be with us at Imola.

"We know each other well from the past, where we celebrated success together, and this season he has returned to the BMW Motorrad family in BSB and is familiar with the new BMW M 1000 RR.

"He also has a lot of WorldSBK experience, and we are confident that he will quickly get back up to speed at Imola.

"After his crash at Donington, Tom Sykes is on the road to recovery and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a week, and we all send him our best wishes. Michael van der Mark participated in a track day last week, however a return for Imola would still be too early, and we have jointly decided that he will sit out this weekend, and then we will reassess the situation."