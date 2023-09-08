Remy Gardner stays at GRT Yamaha for 2024 WorldSBK season

The Australian, who has formed an all-rookie line-up with the two-time Supersport champion, was confirmed just days after the factory Yamaha team secured Jonathan Rea.

Gardner is coming off his best round in the series after two sixth place finishes in Most, while the former Moto2 world champion also secured his first front row start.

"I am really thrilled to announce my renewal with Yamaha for the 2024 season and I believe we have a promising future together," said Gardner.

"Next year will be my second year with the R1, and I couldn't be happier with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team.

"With an additional year of experience under our belts, I have high hopes for our performance.

"I already feel right at home, so it's a great feeling to continue this journey, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Yamaha for this fantastic opportunity."

Gardner’s renewal means the top four seats at Yamaha are now complete as Rea and Andrea Locatelli will lead the Pata Yamaha squad.

Confirming Gardner’s new deal, Yamaha released a statement saying: "We are happy to be able to announce the extension of our partnership with Remy, and to finalise an unchanged rider line up at the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the 2024 season.

"We can see both the talent and the potential that Remy possesses and, although it’s been something of an inconsistent debut season for him in WorldSBK so far, we remain confident that we can achieve our goals together during the remainder of this season and the next.

"With Remy now onboard, we are looking forward to what promises to be an exciting 2024 season, which Yamaha will be contesting with an incredibly strong line up, with the four riders racing for the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK teams counting several World Championship titles between them.

"This exceptional rider line up comes with significant responsibility for Yamaha, but we are committed to providing a competitive package that matches the talent of our riders and we have secured the resources and support required."