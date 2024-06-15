‘Polytrauma’ for Mia Rusthen in Misano WorldWCR race | Herrara beats Carrasco for victory

The opening race of the inaugural FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship was red-flagged at Misano on Saturday due to a big accident for Mia Rusthen.

The Norwegian was battling in 12th place when she fell on entry to the final corner with just over 7 laps to go.

The exact circumstances of Rusthen’s accident are unclear, but rider and bike were seen tumbling through the gravel trap at highspeed in the background of the TV images.

Red flags were quickly raised with Rusthen receiving medical treatment at the scene before being transported to hospital by helicopter for ‘further assessment and treatment’ after sustaining unspecified ‘polytrauma’ injuries.

A further update from the organisers, issued on Saturday evening, stated:

'The original race [was] red-flagged on lap six due to a serious incident for Mia Rusthen (Rusthen Racing) through Turn 16.

'Norwegian Rusthen has suffered a head injury with concussion and is currently receiving treatment at the Bufalini Trauma Centre in Cesena. The patient’s condition has been stabilised.'

Maria Herrara

Herrara beats Carrasco in restart

Maria Herrara had been leading from Ana Carrasco at the time of Rusthen’s accident.

A five-lap restart, delayed until the afternoon, was almost instantly halted by a fall for Jessica Howden at Turn 2 of the race.

An ambulance was required before a ‘rider conscious’ message was issued.

But the South African was later confirmed as suffering a concussion and transported to the same hospital as Rusthen.

The third start, also over five laps, saw another scare when Lena Kemmer tangled with a rival off the line and slid across into the pit wall.

Kemmer was apparently unharmed and the race continued.

Herrara then made history by holding off former Moto3 grand prix rival and WorldSSP300 champion Carrasco for victory after trading places on the final lap.

All riders in the new six-round championship use Yamaha R7 machines.