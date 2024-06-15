Axel Bassani remains with Kawasaki for second WorldSBK season in 2025

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal with Kawasaki for the 2025 season.

Axel Bassani, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Following his switch from Motocrosa Ducati, Axel Bassani will continue with Kawasaki for a second WorldSBK season in 2025.

The Italian has found it difficult to adapt to the ZX-10RR in 2024, but with Kawasaki joining forces with Bimota next season, which will result in a new ZX-10RR machine, Bassani will be looking to make a big impact alongside team-mate Alex Lowes, who re-signed with Kawasaki prior to this weekend’s Misano round.

Bassani said: “What better venue than Misano to announce my continuation with the team and involvement with a project that combines skill and commitment from Japan and Italy!

“As part of my personal racing journey this will help me learn more and develop as a rider.

“It for sure feels like a logical step by step process for my career path. I am super happy for this opportunity and in terms of confidence and focus for the remainder of 2024 it allows me to invest all my time and energy into the task of points and podiums on the KRT Ninja ZX-10RR.”

Bassani, currently 13th in the championship standings, is seen by Kawasaki as one of their riders for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about the renewal, KRT team manager Guim Roda said: “We extended the long-term agreement with Axel as he has 100% covered the expectations we had of him.

“His potential is shown in details of quality during the first races of 2024 season. We are so committed to giving him the necessary tools to consolidate his potential.

“At the same time he will polish himself to understand how to ride such a different bike compared to the one he used in past. 

“Everybody in the team is very happy with this continuity and we expect an amazing 2025 with him”.

