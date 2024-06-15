2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (1) Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu wins race one at the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round to take the world championship lead.

The BMW star passed early race leader Remy Gardner and never looked back for his fourth win of the season.

The home Ducatis of Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista completed the podium, Bulega catching and overtaking the reigning champion and now former title leader.

With Gardner fading, Andrea Locatelli fought forward to be the leading Yamaha with Alex Lowes the top Kawasaki.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, starting just 15th on the grid, was fortunate to escape serious injury in a fast early accident.

Razgatlioglu takes a three-point lead over Bautista into Sunday's races...