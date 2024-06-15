2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (1) Results
Race 1 results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins race one at the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round to take the world championship lead.
The BMW star passed early race leader Remy Gardner and never looked back for his fourth win of the season.
The home Ducatis of Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista completed the podium, Bulega catching and overtaking the reigning champion and now former title leader.
With Gardner fading, Andrea Locatelli fought forward to be the leading Yamaha with Alex Lowes the top Kawasaki.
Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, starting just 15th on the grid, was fortunate to escape serious injury in a fast early accident.
Razgatlioglu takes a three-point lead over Bautista into Sunday's races...
|2024 World Superbike, Misano - Race 1 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|21 laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.782s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+3.176s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+10.337s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+11.671s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+14.822s
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+16.637s
|8
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+19.044s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+20.686s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+24.041s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+26.233s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+30.303s
|13
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+32.536s
|14
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+35.186s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+35.566s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+45.895s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+46.811s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+54.387s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1'04.508s
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|DNF
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|DNF
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|DNF