2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (1) Results

Race 1 results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu wins race one at the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round to take the world championship lead.

The BMW star passed early race leader Remy Gardner and never looked back for his fourth win of the season.

The home Ducatis of Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista completed the podium, Bulega catching and overtaking the reigning champion and now former title leader.

With Gardner fading, Andrea Locatelli fought forward to be the leading Yamaha with Alex Lowes the top Kawasaki.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea, starting just 15th on the grid, was fortunate to escape serious injury in a fast early accident.

Razgatlioglu takes a three-point lead over Bautista into Sunday's races...

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Race 1 Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team21 laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+1.782s
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+3.176s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+10.337s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+11.671s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+14.822s
7Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+16.637s
8Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+19.044s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+20.686s
10Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+24.041s
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+26.233s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+30.303s
13Michele PirroITAAruba.it - Ducati+32.536s
14Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+35.186s
15Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+35.566s
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+45.895s
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+46.811s
18Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+54.387s
19Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1'04.508s
 Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing HondaDNF
 Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing TeamDNF
 Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha TeamDNF
 Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing HondaDNF
 Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaDNF

