2024 World Superbike Misano - Superpole Results

Superpole qualifying results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Nicolo Bulega held off Toprak Razgatlioglu to claim pole position for the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round with a new lap record...

...Or at least that's what Bulega thought as he waved to his and Ducati's home fans on the cool-down lap.

But yellow flags for late accidents by Andrea Iannone and Michael van der Mark saw the Ducati rider lose his best time, promoting Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole as they arrived into parc ferme.

Bulega, fastest in FP2 and FP3, and FP1 leader Razgatlioglu broke the previous lap record on their opening runs, with the Ducati rider holding the advantage.

Razgatlioglu struck back on his final run. But again Bulega responded to keep the Turkish star at bay by less than a tenth of a second with a 1m 32.221s - until the yellow flag lap cancellations reversed their positions.

"I don't understand what happened to Bulega, but pole is good!" said Razgatlioglu,  after becoming the first rider to take two poles this season.

Remy Gardner continued his impressive weekend with third for Yamaha, ahead of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), reigning champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha).

Jonathan Rea was left just 15th on the grid, continuing his dry qualifying woes on the R1.

Race 1 starts at 14:00 local time, with Bautista currently six points clear of Razgatlioglu at the top of the standings.

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Superpole Qualifying Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team1:32.320s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.236s
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.586s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.755s
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.791s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+0.809s
7Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.868s
8Alex LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.876s
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.914s
10Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1.224s
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+1.288s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.312s
13Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.314s
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.324s
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.362s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.454s
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.514s
18Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+1.615s
19Michele PirroITAAruba.it - Ducati+1.622s
20Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.784s
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+2.413s
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.712s
23Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+3.218s
24Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+3.762s

