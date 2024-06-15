2024 World Superbike Misano - Superpole Results

Nicolo Bulega held off Toprak Razgatlioglu to claim pole position for the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round with a new lap record...

...Or at least that's what Bulega thought as he waved to his and Ducati's home fans on the cool-down lap.

But yellow flags for late accidents by Andrea Iannone and Michael van der Mark saw the Ducati rider lose his best time, promoting Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole as they arrived into parc ferme.

Bulega, fastest in FP2 and FP3, and FP1 leader Razgatlioglu broke the previous lap record on their opening runs, with the Ducati rider holding the advantage.

Razgatlioglu struck back on his final run. But again Bulega responded to keep the Turkish star at bay by less than a tenth of a second with a 1m 32.221s - until the yellow flag lap cancellations reversed their positions.

"I don't understand what happened to Bulega, but pole is good!" said Razgatlioglu, after becoming the first rider to take two poles this season.

Remy Gardner continued his impressive weekend with third for Yamaha, ahead of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), reigning champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha).

Jonathan Rea was left just 15th on the grid, continuing his dry qualifying woes on the R1.

Race 1 starts at 14:00 local time, with Bautista currently six points clear of Razgatlioglu at the top of the standings.