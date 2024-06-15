PICS: Andrea Iannone’s ‘peace and respect’ helmet, with Einstein-inspired quote

Andrea Iannone unveiled this special helmet design on Saturday at his home Misano WorldSBK round.

According to Iannone’s press team, the idea ‘came from Andrea Iannone, later shared with designer and friend Andrea Adamo, to send a message of peace, respect, equality and global brotherhood which is much needed today’.

On the back of the Nolan X-804, Iannone chose the quote "Only One Race, Human Race", which was: ‘Inspired by "The only race I know is the human one", a statement that the famous physicist Albert Einstein uttered in 1933 when he went to the United States to escape racial persecution.’