PICS: Andrea Iannone’s ‘peace and respect’ helmet, with Einstein-inspired quote

Andrea Iannone wears a special helmet design for his first home Italian WorldSBK appearance.

Andrea Iannone's Misano helmet
Andrea Iannone's Misano helmet

Andrea Iannone unveiled this special helmet design on Saturday at his home Misano WorldSBK round.

According to Iannone’s press team, the idea ‘came from Andrea Iannone, later shared with designer and friend Andrea Adamo, to send a message of peace, respect, equality and global brotherhood which is much needed today’.

On the back of the Nolan X-804, Iannone chose the quote "Only One Race, Human Race", which was: ‘Inspired by "The only race I know is the human one", a statement that the famous physicist Albert Einstein uttered in 1933 when he went to the United States to escape racial persecution.’

Andrea Iannone's Misano helmet
Andrea Iannone's Misano helmet

 

 

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans
News
2h ago
Le Mans Day 1 Race Report: Ferrari dominate, Mick Schumacher and Alpine retire
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Knockhill: Bridewell - “I needed to lead into turn one!”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Knockhill: Home advantage helps Skinner to podium return
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Knockhill: Andrew Irwin - Races in BSB ”start from qualifying”
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, 15th June
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
Le Mans
News
3h ago
How are the big names getting on at Le Mans
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

WSBK
News
4h ago
Lucky escape for Jonathan Rea: “It felt like I was tumbling forever”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Le Mans
News
5h ago
Ferrari still on top as Valentino Rossi and BMW lead LMGT3 class
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
BSB
Results
5h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (1)
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Knockhill, race one, 15th June
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Terrifying near-miss at F1 Canadian Grand Prix: “Had my eyes closed, bracing…”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…