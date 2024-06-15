2024 World Superbike Misano - Free Practice (3) Results

Free Practice 3 results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Nicolo Bulega, Misano WorldSBK 2024
Nicolo Bulega stays fastest in Saturday's Free Practice 3 for the Misano WorldSBK round, but team-mate Alvaro Bautista is just 0.011s behind.

Remy Gardner repeated his impressive Friday form to hold third, in front of Andrea Iannone and Toprak Razgatlioglu

The BMW rider, quickest in FP1 before a fall in FP2, was within 0.255s of Bulega despite another scare this morning.

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Free Practice Results (3)
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:33.114s
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.011s
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.218s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.229s
5Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.255s
6Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.457s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.505s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.772s
9Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.901s
10Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.922s
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.940s
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+0.947s
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.972s
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.008s
15Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+1.023s
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.153s
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.196s
18Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1.370s
19Michele PirroITAAruba.it - Ducati+1.454s
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.561s
21Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.829s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+2.060s
23Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.153s
24Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+3.782s

