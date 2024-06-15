2024 World Superbike Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice 3 results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Nicolo Bulega stays fastest in Saturday's Free Practice 3 for the Misano WorldSBK round, but team-mate Alvaro Bautista is just 0.011s behind.
Remy Gardner repeated his impressive Friday form to hold third, in front of Andrea Iannone and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
The BMW rider, quickest in FP1 before a fall in FP2, was within 0.255s of Bulega despite another scare this morning.
|2024 World Superbike, Misano - Free Practice Results (3)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:33.114s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.011s
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.218s
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.229s
|5
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.255s
|6
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.457s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.505s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.772s
|9
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.901s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+0.922s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.940s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.947s
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.972s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.008s
|15
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.023s
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.153s
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.196s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.370s
|19
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.454s
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.561s
|21
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.829s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+2.060s
|23
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.153s
|24
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+3.782s