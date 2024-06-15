2024 World Superbike Misano - Free Practice (3) Results

Nicolo Bulega stays fastest in Saturday's Free Practice 3 for the Misano WorldSBK round, but team-mate Alvaro Bautista is just 0.011s behind.

Remy Gardner repeated his impressive Friday form to hold third, in front of Andrea Iannone and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The BMW rider, quickest in FP1 before a fall in FP2, was within 0.255s of Bulega despite another scare this morning.