“Successful” surgery for Jonathan Rea, ruled out of Portuguese Round

After suffering fractures to his left foot, Jonathan Rea has undergone “successful” surgery.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea has undergone “successful” surgery on the foot he injured during testing in Phillip Island earlier this week.

The Northern Irish rider flew home to Belfast on Wednesday for surgery after undergoing scans in Australia following a turn two high-side at Phillip Island on Monday morning that resulted in multiple fractures to his left foot which ruled him out of this weekend’s season opening WorldSBK Australian Round.

Yamaha have described the surgery as “successful” and also confirmed that Rea will miss the upcoming test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao on 14–15 March, and the Portuguese Round (round two of the 2025 World Superbike season) at the same venue on 28–30 March.

“I would like to thank Dr Michael McMullan and his team at the Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast for the urgency and care to deal with my foot injury,” Rea said.

“After reviewing the scans from my crash in Australia we made the decision to fly home directly and perform surgery to stabilise and fix the injuries in my foot.

“The surgery was successful and I will continue my recovery at home with my medical team.

“I want to thank my team, my family and of course all my fans who have been sending me positive messages during these difficult days.”

Yamaha Motor Europe road racing sporting manager, Niccolo Canepa, added: “We are missing Jonathan here in Australia, as he travelled to the opening round of the season fully motivated and with a growing confidence in the Yamaha R1, only to be sidelined by the testing crash.

“Unfortunately, the recovery time for the injury he sustained means he will not be able to race in Portimão next month.

“We extend our best wishes to Jonathan for a speedy recovery and hope to see him back soon.”

