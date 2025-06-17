Michelin agree five-year deal to become WorldSBK tyre supplier from 2027

Michelin will be WorldSBK's official tyre supplier from 2027

Michelin, MotoGP 2025
Michelin, MotoGP 2025
© Gold and Goose

Michelin will become the WorldSBK’s official tyre supplier from 2027 after agreeing a five-year deal.

Pirelli have been WorldSBK’s tyre supplier since 2004 but that partnership will come to an end next year.

It means Michelin and Pirelli are swapping motorcycle championships from 2027.

Michelin’s MotoGP contract runs out at the end of 2026, with Pirelli taking over.

Pirelli have been F1's sole tyre supplier since 2011, having replaced Bridgestone. 

In a statement on the WorldSBK website, it read: “Michelin will become the exclusive official tyre supplier for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship from the 2027 season onwards.

“The five-year partnership, running through to 2031, highlights the shared commitment of Michelin and the Championships to innovation, sustainability, safety, and ongoing development benefiting motorcycle users. Michelin will focus specifically on continuous improvement in tyre quality, durability, and safety, aligning closely with the Championship’s high technical standards and competitive spirit.

“Michelin will supply tyres to all categories, including WorldSBK, WorldSSP, and the newly introduced World Sportbike (WorldSPB) class, as well as the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR).

“Michelin’s extensive motorsport experience and technological know-how will ensure consistent performance across diverse conditions and the range of tracks featured on the championship calendar, supporting teams and riders in maintaining a highly competitive field throughout the season.”

Michelin have described the deal as a “new strategic step for the Group, strengthening its global presence in motorcycle racing”.

