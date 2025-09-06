Bimota “advantages” key in Alex Lowes French WorldSBK podium

Alex Lowes details the “advantages” of the Bimota KB998 after taking a podium at the French WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
After taking the Bimota KB998’s first WorldSBK podium in the Misano Superpole Race in May, Alex Lowes has put the Italian bike on the rostrum in a full-distance race for the first time at Magny-Cours.

The KB998 debuted in World Superbike this year to re-energise Kawasaki’s effort in the production derivative series in place of the multiple-title-winning bike, the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Axel Bassani took the bike’s first front row at Misano before Lowes was on the podium in the Superpole race there. Magny-Cours’ Race 1 saw Lowes on the podium again, this time for the first occasion in a full-distance WorldSBK race.

The British rider explained afterwards how the bike’s strengths on used tyres made such a result possible.

“I felt physically good, the bike was good; when the tyres dropped the way the bike turns is impressive, so I used these advantages,” Alex Lowes told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 at the French WorldSBK.

“In general, really happy, really happy for the team. I was hoping that maybe the last six or seven laps I could have a battle with my brother [Sam Lowes, who crashed out of fourth in the closing stages], but we’ll save that for tomorrow.

“So, really happy, enjoyed it, and looking forward to Sunday.”

He added: “The way the bike changes direction, handles, especially in long corners, we can have some good advantages over the other guys.

“For the first year inside a project, this is really impressive.

“We need a little bit more consistency, to be fast at every track, but this weekend I’ve enjoyed it and I think we can be strong again tomorrow.”

On Friday, Lowes complained of his potential in braking, and this was again the area he picked out to try to improve for Sunday’s races.

“I’m still not riding well on the brakes,” he said.

“Turn five, this section towards turn six, over the rises, I can be a bit better, I think, so we’re going to focus on this area.

“Try to improve this bit, stay fast in the areas where we’re fast, and try to be in the fight tomorrow. Sounds easy!”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

