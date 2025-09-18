Axel Bassani thinks he “found something for the next races” at Jerez WorldSBK test

The Jerez WorldSBK proved fruitful for Axel Bassani, with the Bimota rider feeling he was able to find something “for the next races”.

Bassani rode only on Wednesday at the two-day test, along with his teammate Alex Lowes, after Xavi Fores made the running for Bimota on Tuesday – a pattern which matched that of the recent Aragon test at the end of August.

Bassani was able to complete 65 laps on Wednesday with track temperatures around 60C, but he nonetheless left Andalucia with positive conclusions.

“We did a lot of laps on Wednesday morning, I think 65,” Axel Bassani said after the second day of the Jerez test.

“It was a good test and we tried a lot of things on the set-up of the bike, and with the electronics. I think we found something for the next races.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It was really hot today, which was good in the morning, but in the afternoon it was quite impossible to test things, because it was 60°C on the asphalt and sometimes that can be confusing.

“But, I think we did a really good job all together, and we are ready for the next race.”

Marcel Duinker, Bassani’s crew chief, explained that the conditions in Jerez this week were helpful for testing new parts in particular circumstances because of the cooler conditions that will be found in winter testing ahead of the 2026 World Superbike season.

“Due to the forecast of hot conditions, we went out straight away at 10am and tested all the new components in the morning,” he said.

“These are for future development, mainly, and we took this opportunity to test these new items in hot conditions. We know that once we start testing after the final round of the year, we will find cool and grippy track conditions, and that is not what we will find, on average, during the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We did 65 laps with Axel [Bassani], and we have a clear understanding of these new components.

“Next for us is the MotorLand Aragon race weekend, and I think we are all looking forward to the last three rounds of the season. We will try to push to get the best possible results, and soon after that, we will get back into the winter tests.”