Tarran Mackenzie “feeling like my old self” at end of 2025 WorldSBK season

A mid-season team change for Tarran Mackenzie was not in the British rider’s plans, but he says he was back to feeling “like my old self” at the final round of the 2025 WorldSBK season.

2025 was Mackenzie’s third year in World Superbike, but continued poor results at the MIE Honda team led the two parties to split after the sixth round of the season at Misano.

After Scott Redding departed the MGM Bonovo team to return to BSB after the Donington round, the German team’s Ducati became available and it signed Mackenzie to fill it.

Mackenzie was able to take points finishes in nine of the 15 races he started with Bonovo, including four top-10s – three of which came at the final round in Jerez.

For Mackenzie, the end to the season was a justification of his place in World Superbike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The past 3 years in this paddock have been a bumpy road to say the least,” Tarran Mackenzie wrote in a social media post after the final round.

“A lot of crashes, self doubt and wondering if I’m good enough to be here. So to end the season like I did [in Jerez] was amazing.

“Superpole – P7, and Race 2 – P8. Three top-10 finishes and just feeling like my old self again.”

Mackenzie also thanked the MGM team for giving him the opportunity in the second half of the season after he left the MIE Honda squad after the Misano round.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“When I decided to stop after six rounds this year, I had no plans at all so to turn my season and confidence around like this was something I couldn’t have imagined and it’s all down to Michael Galinski & MGM Bonovo Racing.

“I have the best people around me in my family, girlfriend, friends and supporters.”