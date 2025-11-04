Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split

The Evans Bros WorldSSP team has announced a partnership with a new Chinese manufacturer.

Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.
Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.

A new Chinese manufacturer is due to enter the World Supersport Championship in 2026 in partnership with the Evan Bros team.

The Italian outfit, originally in the World Championship with Honda, became World Supersport Champion in 2019 for the first time with Randy Krummenacher and developed a long-standing partnership with Yamaha.

On 3 November the team announced it was leaving the Yamaha stable after one year with the Iwata marque’s R9, with which it finished second in the standings with Can Oncu behind Ten Kate’s Stefano Manzi who steps up to World Superbike in 2026.

While Oncu will stay with Yamaha, though, he will move to Ten Kate, as Evan Bros switches from Yamaha to ZXMoto, a Chinese manufacturer completely new to World Championship racing.

The Italian-Chinese union will make use of the manufacturer’s three-cylinder, 819cc 820RR-R machine which, in its standard form, produces 145bhp, although this of course would be subject to alteration by the Supersport class’ performance balancing rules.

Riding the bike will be Federico Caricasulo and Valentin Debise, both of whom have race-winning pedigree in WorldSSP and who have had stints at Evan Bros in the past; Debise spending 2024 there, while Caricasulo was there from 2014–16 and in 2019 as well.

“I am very happy about this new adventure,” said Team Principal Fabio Evangelista.

“We have taken on the challenge of collaborating with ZXMoto to develop a new bike, which undoubtedly has potential. 

“As for Caricasulo and Debise, I can only say welcome back: we believe in the speed and development capabilities of both of them.”

ZXMoto will be the third manufacturer from to participate at FIM World Championship level after CFMoto, albeit in the Moto3 class with rebadged KTMs, and Kove, which won its and China’s first World Championship title with Benat Fernandez in this year’s WorldSSP300 Championship.

Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up
4h ago
Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “wanted” Ducati BSB switch despite Yamaha titles
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership
5h ago
MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE
5h ago
Michael Dunlop MBE
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’
5h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP boss reveals “main problem” with Marc Marquez’s latest injury
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split
6h ago
Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
McLaren criticised for ‘confusing’ their drivers with team orders in 2025 F1 title battle
6h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
7h ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
7h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP