Ahead of his first appearance on the BMW M1000 RR, Danilo Petrucci has set out his targets for his newest chapter in WorldSBK.

Petrucci, as well as his teammate for next year Miguel Oliveira, will have the difficult challenge of following succeeding Toprak Razgatlioglu in the ROKiT BMW team next season.

After two World Superbike titles and 39 race wins in two seasons from the Turkish star, matching the numbers of Razgatlioglu seems an almost impossible task for anyone coming in to replace him.

But for Petrucci the results achieved by Razgatlioglu are proof of the level of the package he is moving onto, after three years at the Barni Ducati team where he became a consistent podium challenger and won three races in 2024.

“I’m really proud to race with BMW,” Danilo Petrucci said, speaking to WorldSBK.com at the EICMA show in Milan.

“For sure, one of our targets is to win races. This year I haven’t been able to win a race. I’ve been on the podium quite a few times.

“For sure, we want to fight for the championship – it will be tough.

“I don’t know exactly what to expect, but, for sure, every year I want to improve my performance.

“This year I was fighting for third in the championship, I would like to be in the top-three in the next championship.”

Petrucci lost third in the championship due to injury at the end of the 2025 season, with Alvaro Bautista taking advantage as the Italian was forced to miss the final two rounds in Estoril and Jerez.

Petrucci was then forced to miss the post-race test in Jerez, which would’ve been his first with BMW. However, he expects to be able to ride at the end of November when his preseason with BMW is now set to begin.

“It’s going good,” Danilo Petrucci said of his recovery.

“Let’s say, I’m doing good. The hand is still a little bit bigger after the surgery.

“I was really sad because I missed the last two rounds of the season, I lost the third place in the championship.

“But I’m really curious to start this new adventure in the next month. I think I will be in good shape for the end of November.”

While Petrucci was unable to test in Jerez, Michael van der Mark was, the Dutchman having moved into a testing role for BMW after calling time on his full-time career in World Superbike after the final round of the 2025 season.

Petrucci says he didn’t speak with van der Mark about the test, but was able to talk with the BMW team about it.

“I spoke with the team,” he said. “I didn’t speak directly with Michael [van der Mark].

“I know he had a good test, also with the new tyres.

“For sure it will be a long way because we have some tests at the end of November, some tests then in January. So, quite a busy programme.

“Our target is to ride as much as we can to get used to the bike. On paper, everything is okay, but then we have to jump on the bike and ride it.”