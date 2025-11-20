MGM Racing Performance has announced Tarran Mackenzie as its rider for the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Mackenzie and MGM will continue the partnership that started after the UK Round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

The British rider was able to step onto the German team’s Ducati Panigale V4 R from the Hungarian Round after Scott Redding departed the team following the UK Round to join the PBM Ducati team in BSB, where he will remain in 2026. Mackenzie himself had started the season with the MIE Honda team, but that partnership ended after Misano.

Mackenzie was able to progress through the season, taking his best results at the final round in Jerez where he scored three top-10s and a best finish of seventh.

“I’m so happy to be continuing with MGM Racing for 2026,” said Tarran Mackenzie.

“Joining Michael [Galinski, team owner] and his team in Hungary was a real pleasure and brought that enjoyment back into my racing that I had lost, as well as confidence.

“By the end of the season, I really started to feel like my old self again.

“From having no ride to then achieving my best results in WorldSBK was something I couldn’t have imagined, and to end the year like we did in Jerez was the perfect way to go into the off-season.

“My journey in WorldSBK so far hasn’t been an easy one, but I really feel like I’ve found my home with this team, and I can’t wait to see what 2026 brings.”