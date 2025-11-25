Ryan Vickers WorldSBK 2026 replacement confirmed as ex-Moto2 rider gets promotion

Alberto Surra has been signed by Motocorsa Ducati for the 2026 WorldSBK season.

Alberto Surra. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Motocorsa Ducati has announced its replacement for Ryan Vickers in the 2026 WorldSBK season, with Alberto Surra joining the team.

Surra will make it back-to-back World Superbike rookies for Motocorsa, who cited a lack of results for the discontinuation of its partnership with Vickers, announced at the 2025 Estoril Round.

The Italian comes to the premier class of the production derivative series after completing the second half of the 2025 WorldSSP Championship with Evan Bros Yamaha, where he replaced 2024 WorldSSP300 Champion Aldi Mahendra from Magny-Cours onwards.

Surra’s Supersport half-season saw him on the podium in his first race at Magny-Cours, with a best result of fifth after that coming at the second race in Estoril and Race 1 in Jerez. He also has experience in Moto2, where he made eight appearances in the World Championship in 2023 and 2024, and also competed in the European Championship in 2025.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity that I was given by team Motocorsa Racing and Lorenzo Mauri,” said Surra.

“I come from a three years’ experience in Moto2 and some races in the Supersport World Championship, and I’m glad we get to take this big step with a team that will help me grow within this category. 

“I’m sure we will achieve plenty of success and we will have a season of growth. I’m very very happy and I cannot wait to begin!”

