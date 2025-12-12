The “good quality” a former MotoGP winner is bringing to World Superbikes

BMW World Superbike team boss Shaun Muir has praised MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira’s “introspective” approach following his first test at Jerez.

After seven seasons in MotoGP, which yielded five grand prix victories, Miguel Oliveira moves to World Superbikes in 2026.

He takes three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s place at BMW, who has, in turn, taken the Portuguese rider’s Pramac Yamaha seat in MotoGP.

Oliveira will be joined by fellow former MotoGP star Danilo Petrucci at BMW next year.

The Portuguese rider sampled BMW’s World Superbike machinery recently at the post-season Jerez test, where his approach already impressed the team.

“Miguel is more introspective, a thinker,” Shaun Muir told Germany’s Speedweek.

“Before he talks about something, he wants to analyse everything and think it through.

“After just one test, it’s still a bit too early to say anything about his riding style and feedback.

But he’s definitely a very thoughtful rider who knows exactly what he wants from the bike. For us, that’s a good quality.”

Oliveira has a wide range of knowledge of different machinery from his time in MotoGP, having ridden KTM, Aprilia and Yamaha bikes.

In World Superbikes, he will have to learn different brakes, electronics and tyres, with the series using Pirelli rubber.

However, his initial impressions of the BMW, according to Muir, were positive.

“Miguel himself is impressed with our package, especially the electronics,” he said.

“He’s also very taken with the engine brake and is eager to explore the hard braking capabilities that Toprak has impressively demonstrated in recent years.”

Oliveira isn’t the only MotoGP name heading to World Superbikes in 2026, with LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra joining HRC’s factory squad.

The Thai rider will partner Moto2 race winner Jake Dixon, who leaves the grand prix paddock for World Superbikes next year.