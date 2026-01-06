A new era of Jonathan Rea’s motorcycle racing career has begun, as he has been able to get his first laps in aboard Honda machinery since signing to be the Japanese marque’s official WorldSBK test rider for 2026.

But Rea’s first laps in were not aboard the bike he will be trying to develop – and occasionally racing – this year. Instead, he jumped aboard a Honda CRF450R for some motocross riding.

The Northern Irishman has long been known for his affinity with motocross and grew up racing on the dirt before he ever transitioned to circuit racing. He is also expected to compete in some local motocross races this year, following his retirement from full-time professional racing last year.

On the circuits, Rea’s official job as Honda development rider should begin later this month when World Superbike testing resumes after the winter break.

Two European tests are scheduled in January: two days in Jerez on 21–22 before two days in Portimao on 28–29. The final preseason test will be at Phillip Island on 16–17 February before the Australian Round opens the 2026 season on 20–22 February.

Rea’s developmental role this year will be of particular importance given the inexperience of Honda’s two full-time riders, Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, for whom Alvaro Bautista feels he has had a part to play in their moving to WorldSBK from MotoGP.

The six-time World Superbike Champion is also expected to make wildcard appearances this year, with Portimao and Donington tipped as two circuits where he could line-up to race.