Danilo Petrucci has spoken for the first time as a factory BMW WorldSBK rider, following his first test with the brand last November.

Petrucci has been able to speak publicly about the BMW having run down the clock on his Barni Ducati contract and official begun his time as a factory rider of the Bavarian marque with the transition from 2025 to 2026.

The Italian reflected that the test in November was an “important” one to be able to try to understand the bike and how it’s different from the Ducati he’s ridden in World Superbike since 2023, and therefore how he needs to adapt himself.

“It was, let’s say, really important to test the bike in November so we had a little bit of kilometres before January and the start of the new season,” Danilo Petrucci told WorldSBK.com.

“It has been good to share some feedback with the crew, share some information, and – let’s say – discover the bike, trying to understand which are the positive [points] and where I can be faster.

“It has been for sure a really positive test.”

Looking towards the season, Petrucci was evasive on the subject of his goals for 2026.

“I always said during my career, when [I was asked] ‘What are your expectations,’ I always answered: ‘I want to improve my performance’,” he said.

“Last year, in 2025, I was fighting for third in the championship until I got injured before Estoril.

“I was third in the championship but I lost it, so maybe the target for next year is to be on the podium at the end of the season. It would be really great. I didn’t happen last year, in 2025; I want to make it true in 2026.”

Petrucci was back on-track in Portimao, along with Miguel Oliveira, on 6 January, on a production version of the M1000 RR. The two will join the rest of the WorldSBK field at Jerez on 21–22 January at Jerez for the first official preseason test, before returning to Portimao on 28–29 January for the second and final official European test of the preseason before heading to Australia for the final test and first round at Phillip Island.