Ducati rider reveals the lesson of rain-hit Portimao WorldSBK test

Second-year Barni Ducati WorldSBK rider Yari Montella says there was one thing he learnt at the Portimao WorldSBK test, and it wasn’t about the updated Panigale V4 R.

Montella was the only Barni Ducati rider to go out at all at the Portimao World Superbike test on 28–29 January, and did so only on the second of those two days, as his teammate, Alvaro Bautista, didn’t ride at all.

Both days in Portugal were affected by rain, the second day more than the first, and Montella ended up 12th on the time sheets on a day where he says the plan was just to “check some parts on the bike”, rather than to push for a lap time.

“At the end, the plan was not to push, was just to check some parts of the bike, all-new bike, before to fly to Australia,” Montella told WorldSBK.com in Portugal about his test plan.

“In the end, we made a full day – some hours this morning [29 January], some hours this afternoon – and it was just to check. Now we have to fly to Australia.”

Montella’s biggest takeaways from the test were about the conditions he found on-track, more than about the new-for-2026 Panigale V4 R.

“I learnt that, here in Portimao, when it’s raining it’s really difficult because the conditions now with this wind, this cold temperature, this rain, makes the bike move a lot, less grip on the rear,” the Italian said.

“So, at the end, I was pushing, just to [survive], just to end the sessions because we needed to end, to make some laps on [wet conditions] and check everything.”

As for a lot of riders, the weather in Europe has put additional importance on the test in Australia on 16–17 February for Montella to understand the bike in dry conditions.

“It will be interesting because I hope for better weather,” Montella said.

“If it will be like that, with sun, it will be interesting to push with this bike to understand the limit, the new things about this bike. Because, at the end, we made – in four days – just 20 laps on dry conditions.

“So, more or less we are everyone on the same position; we need just to adapt our style, myself on the bike, with the team, as soon as possible. Focus on the test and then ready for the championship.”