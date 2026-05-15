WorldSBK confirms several rule changes effective from 2026

WorldSBK has revealed a set of regulation tweaks including the delayed start procedure, which is now the same as in MotoGP.

From this weekend’s Czech WorldSBK round in Most, if a race is delayed the countdown to the warm-up lap will now resume at the 5-minute board, instead of the 3-minute board.

The Superbike Commission has also tweaked the pit lane speed limit infringement regulation, as riders could be penalised with fines, while repeat offences could result in “increased penalties”.

Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK 2026. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The statement also goes on to say that further penalties will be handed out if a rider is caught speeding excessively.

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Additionally, changes to the restarted race procedure for riders that are one full lap down have also been confirmed. When a race is restarted, they will now start from pit lane.

However, if a rider is two or more laps down when the race has been stopped, they will not be able to take the restart.

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The full set of changes can be seen below:

‘Start Delayed procedure countdown – effective immediately

‘After a Start Delayed is declared on the grid, the countdown to the Warm Up lap will now resume at the 5-minute board rather than the 3-minute board. This start delayed procedure had been decided and adopted for all FIM Circuit Racing Series.

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‘Pit lane speed limit infringements – effective immediately

‘A clarification was made regarding the pit lane speed limit Infractions. They may be penalised with the prevailing instant fine by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards and repeat offences may be subject to increased penalties. Further penalties may be applied for excessively high speed and for multiple offences during the season.

‘Overlapped riders and restarted races protocols – effective immediately

‘Riders who are classified 1 full lap down (having been lapped by the race leader) in the first race will start the restarted race from Pit Lane in the restarted race. Riders who are classified 2 or more full laps down (having been lapped more than once by the race leader) in the first race will not be eligible to restart.

‘Situation of the riders entering the pit lane multiple times to make adjustments during the race

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‘Any rider who enters the pit lane twice during the race, to make adjustments (except for changing tyre due to change of weather conditions), will be forbidden by the Race Direction to re-join the race.’