2025 Aragon WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results of the FP3 session from the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the FP3 session at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.
Andrea Iannone became the third rider to top a practice session at the Aragon WorldSBK in the third and final free practice of the weekend.
Iannone's 1:48.023 is the fastest time of the weekend so far, and put him over 0.3 seconds ahead of Sam Lowes in second place.
Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu spent several laps riding together, some with Bulega ahead, others with Razgatlioglu on point. The Italian ended the session the faster of the two title rivals in third place overall, while Razgatlioglu was fourth.
Dominique Aegerter completed the top-five ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Danilo Petrucci.
Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.
There were crashes for Yari Montella, who ended 21st-fastest, and Alvaro Bautista who was 13th in the end.
Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.023
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.351
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.391
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.501
|5
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.584
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.603
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.618
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.682
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:48.730
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.851
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.983
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.039
|13
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.130
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.198
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.212
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.234
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.662
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.520
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.683
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.248
|21
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:52.652
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:52.809
|23
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:52.912