2025 Aragon WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Results from the FP3 session at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Andrea Iannone became the third rider to top a practice session at the Aragon WorldSBK in the third and final free practice of the weekend.

Iannone's 1:48.023 is the fastest time of the weekend so far, and put him over 0.3 seconds ahead of Sam Lowes in second place.

Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu spent several laps riding together, some with Bulega ahead, others with Razgatlioglu on point. The Italian ended the session the faster of the two title rivals in third place overall, while Razgatlioglu was fourth.

Dominique Aegerter completed the top-five ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Danilo Petrucci.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

There were crashes for Yari Montella, who ended 21st-fastest, and Alvaro Bautista who was 13th in the end.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Aragon are below.