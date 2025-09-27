2025 Aragon WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results of the FP3 session from the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.

Andrea Iannone, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the FP3 session at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Andrea Iannone became the third rider to top a practice session at the Aragon WorldSBK in the third and final free practice of the weekend.

Iannone's 1:48.023 is the fastest time of the weekend so far, and put him over 0.3 seconds ahead of Sam Lowes in second place.

Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu spent several laps riding together, some with Bulega ahead, others with Razgatlioglu on point. The Italian ended the session the faster of the two title rivals in third place overall, while Razgatlioglu was fourth.

Dominique Aegerter completed the top-five ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Danilo Petrucci. 

Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

There were crashes for Yari Montella, who ended 21st-fastest, and Alvaro Bautista who was 13th in the end.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.023
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.351
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.391
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.501
5Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:48.584
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.603
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.618
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.682
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:48.730
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.851
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:48.983
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.039
13Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.130
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.198
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.212
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.234
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.662
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.520
19Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.683
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:51.248
21Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.652
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:52.809
23Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:52.912

2025 Aragon WorldSBK: FP3 Results
