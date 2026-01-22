January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Day 2 (Thursday) Results

Lap times from the second day of the Jerez WorldSBK test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on 22 January as of 13:00.

Yari Montell, January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lap times as of 13:00 at the January 2026 WorldSBK test in Jerez on 22 January.

Hannes Soomer was fastest overall in the test, the Estonian of course not a World Superbike entrant this year but is in Jerez preparing his IDM season.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was fastest of the WorldSBK riders but five seconds off the pace of Soomer in what were changeable and wet conditions on the second day of the test, conditions which saw most riders stay in the garage.

Philipp Oettl again rode two bikes on Thursday. He was faster on his Supersport Panigale V2 than on the Panigale V4 R test bike he's riding for the factory team.

Behind were Lennox Lehmann, the Team ERC world endurance bike, and Michael van der Mark.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2026 January Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Thursday, 13:00 | Times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Hannes SoomerESTEnos MotorsportBMW M1000 RR1:47.737
2Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGo Eleven DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:52.592
3Philipp OettlGERFeel Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V21:57.229
4Philipp OettlGERAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:57.530
5Lennox LehmannGERTeam AprecoYamaha R91:58.869
6Team ERC Team ERCBMW M1000 RR2:00.330
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR2:05.591

