January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Day 2 (Thursday) Results

Lap times as of 13:00 at the January 2026 WorldSBK test in Jerez on 22 January.

Hannes Soomer was fastest overall in the test, the Estonian of course not a World Superbike entrant this year but is in Jerez preparing his IDM season.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was fastest of the WorldSBK riders but five seconds off the pace of Soomer in what were changeable and wet conditions on the second day of the test, conditions which saw most riders stay in the garage.

Philipp Oettl again rode two bikes on Thursday. He was faster on his Supersport Panigale V2 than on the Panigale V4 R test bike he's riding for the factory team.

Behind were Lennox Lehmann, the Team ERC world endurance bike, and Michael van der Mark.

