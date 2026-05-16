2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, FP3: Lecuona takes top spot in red-flagged FP3

Full results from the FP3 session at the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Iker Lecuona topped WorldSBK FP3 at Most, the Spaniard leading a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Yari Montella, whose team-mate Alvaro Bautista crashed with just over a minute remaining in the session, bringing out the red flags. Bautista was taken to the medical centre for a check-up and the session was not restarted with only 78 seconds remaining.

Garrett Gerloff completed the top-three, continuing on from his time-topping performance in FP2 yesterday, although he was almost half-a-second behind Lecuona.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was fourth-fastest as he sought to recover some of the time he lost in FP2 yesterday as a result of his turn one crash.

Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-five, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, and Lorenzo Baldassarri in the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 in Czechia are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.330
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.672
3Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:30.800
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.850
5Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:30.869
6Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.125
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.145
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.231
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.324
10Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.332
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.369
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.371
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.663
14Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.747
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:31.916
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.013
17Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.078
18Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.169
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.320
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:32.489
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.176
22Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.475

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2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, FP3: Lecuona takes top spot in red-flagged FP3
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.