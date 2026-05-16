2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, FP3: Lecuona takes top spot in red-flagged FP3
Full results from the FP3 session at the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Iker Lecuona topped WorldSBK FP3 at Most, the Spaniard leading a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Yari Montella, whose team-mate Alvaro Bautista crashed with just over a minute remaining in the session, bringing out the red flags. Bautista was taken to the medical centre for a check-up and the session was not restarted with only 78 seconds remaining.
Garrett Gerloff completed the top-three, continuing on from his time-topping performance in FP2 yesterday, although he was almost half-a-second behind Lecuona.
Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was fourth-fastest as he sought to recover some of the time he lost in FP2 yesterday as a result of his turn one crash.
Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-five, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, and Lorenzo Baldassarri in the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 in Czechia are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.330
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.672
|3
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:30.800
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.850
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:30.869
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.125
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.145
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.231
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.324
|10
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.332
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.369
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.371
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.663
|14
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.747
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.916
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.013
|17
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.078
|18
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.169
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.320
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.489
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.176
|22
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.475