2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, FP3: Lecuona takes top spot in red-flagged FP3

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Iker Lecuona topped WorldSBK FP3 at Most, the Spaniard leading a Ducati 1-2 ahead of Yari Montella, whose team-mate Alvaro Bautista crashed with just over a minute remaining in the session, bringing out the red flags. Bautista was taken to the medical centre for a check-up and the session was not restarted with only 78 seconds remaining.

Garrett Gerloff completed the top-three, continuing on from his time-topping performance in FP2 yesterday, although he was almost half-a-second behind Lecuona.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega was fourth-fastest as he sought to recover some of the time he lost in FP2 yesterday as a result of his turn one crash.

Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top-five, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Axel Bassani, Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, and Lorenzo Baldassarri in the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP3 in Czechia are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | FP3 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.330 2 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.672 3 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:30.800 4 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.850 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:30.869 6 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.125 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:31.145 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.231 9 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:31.324 10 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.332 11 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.369 12 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.371 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.663 14 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.747 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.916 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.013 17 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:32.078 18 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.169 19 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.320 20 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.489 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.176 22 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.475