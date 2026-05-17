2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Lecuona heads Bulega

Lap times from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Iker Lecuona topped Warm Up in Most, lapping over 0.2 seconds faster than Nicolo Bulega, who in turn had almost 0.2 seconds in hand over Lorenzo Baldassarri in third.

Sam Lowes took fourth and Axel Bassani in fifth was the only non-Ducati rider to lap in the 1m30s.

Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes, and Tarran Mackenzie completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Most are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | WUP | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.481 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.692 3 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.912 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.973 5 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:30.985 6 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.014 7 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.194 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:31.195 9 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:31.277 10 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.444 11 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.501 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.523 13 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:31.577 14 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.597 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.750 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:31.758 17 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.830 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:32.434 19 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.555 20 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.741