2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Lecuona heads Bulega
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Lap times from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.
Iker Lecuona topped Warm Up in Most, lapping over 0.2 seconds faster than Nicolo Bulega, who in turn had almost 0.2 seconds in hand over Lorenzo Baldassarri in third.
Sam Lowes took fourth and Axel Bassani in fifth was the only non-Ducati rider to lap in the 1m30s.
Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes, and Tarran Mackenzie completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Most are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | WUP | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.481
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.692
|3
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.912
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.973
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:30.985
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.014
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.194
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:31.195
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:31.277
|10
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.444
|11
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.501
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.523
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.577
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.597
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.750
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.758
|17
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.830
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.434
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.555
|20
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.741