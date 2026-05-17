2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Lecuona heads Bulega

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Lap times from the Sunday morning Warm Up session at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most.

Iker Lecuona topped Warm Up in Most, lapping over 0.2 seconds faster than Nicolo Bulega, who in turn had almost 0.2 seconds in hand over Lorenzo Baldassarri in third.

Sam Lowes took fourth and Axel Bassani in fifth was the only non-Ducati rider to lap in the 1m30s.

Alberto Surra, Yari Montella, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes, and Tarran Mackenzie completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | WUP | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.481
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.692
3Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.912
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.973
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:30.985
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.014
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.194
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:31.195
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:31.277
10Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.444
11Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.501
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.523
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.577
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:31.597
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:31.750
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:31.758
17Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.830
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.434
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:32.555
20Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.741

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2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Lecuona heads Bulega
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.