2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, FP3: Axel Bassani takes top spot in final practice

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Axel Bassani, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

Axel Bassani broke the Ducati stronghold on the front of the WorldSBK field by topping FP3 in Aragon, just under a tenth ahead of Nicolo Bulega. Alberto Surra had a strong session, rounding out the top-three.

Yari Montella and Iker Lecuona made it four Ducatis in the top-five.

Sam Lowes didn't set a time in the session after crashing early on.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 in Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 | Result
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:48.169
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.218
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.251
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.274
5Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.290
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:48.355
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.406
8Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.436
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.449
10Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.465
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.600
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.621
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.911
14Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.981
15Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.077
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.212
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.392
18Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.432
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.720
20Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.849
21Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:51.011
22Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, FP3: Axel Bassani takes top spot in final practice
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.