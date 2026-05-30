2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, FP3: Axel Bassani takes top spot in final practice

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

Axel Bassani broke the Ducati stronghold on the front of the WorldSBK field by topping FP3 in Aragon, just under a tenth ahead of Nicolo Bulega. Alberto Surra had a strong session, rounding out the top-three.

Yari Montella and Iker Lecuona made it four Ducatis in the top-five.

Sam Lowes didn't set a time in the session after crashing early on.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 in Aragon are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:48.169 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.218 3 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.251 4 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.274 5 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.290 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:48.355 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.406 8 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.436 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:48.449 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.465 11 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:48.600 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.621 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.911 14 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.981 15 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.077 16 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.212 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.392 18 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:49.432 19 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.720 20 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.849 21 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.011 22 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R No Time Set