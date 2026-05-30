2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, FP3: Axel Bassani takes top spot in final practice
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.
Axel Bassani broke the Ducati stronghold on the front of the WorldSBK field by topping FP3 in Aragon, just under a tenth ahead of Nicolo Bulega. Alberto Surra had a strong session, rounding out the top-three.
Yari Montella and Iker Lecuona made it four Ducatis in the top-five.
Sam Lowes didn't set a time in the session after crashing early on.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 in Aragon are below.
|2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:48.169
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.218
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.251
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.274
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.290
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:48.355
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.406
|8
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.436
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.449
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.465
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.600
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.621
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.911
|14
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.981
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.077
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.212
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.392
|18
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.432
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.720
|20
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.849
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.011
|22
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set