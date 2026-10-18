20 minutes on from the red flag. The rain has eased a bit since then but it's still coming down. No update on a restart time yet.
2026 Brands Hatch BSB LIVE: Updates from Sunday at the title decider
Live updates from the final day of the 2026 BSB season at Brands Hatch as Kyle Ryde looks to secure his third straight title.
Live coverage of Sunday's races at the 2026 BSB finale at Brands Hatch where Kyle Ryde has become champion in Race 2.
Key Moments
- Race 3 delayed due to poor conditions
- Race 3 to start at 15:45 local time
- Redding leads again after aggressive Stirlings move
- Ryde back to the front at half-distance
- Redding to the front on lap three & pulls away
- Ryde leads after lap two move
Finishing third behind Scott Redding and Bradley Ray in Race 2 earlier means Kyle Ryde goes into the final race of the season with the title wrapped up, the first time he's been able to win the title before the last race.
The first race, on Saturday, was red flagged due to rain. The weather could play its part again today, with a possibility of rain throughout the day, especially around 16:00. Race 3 as originally due to start at 16:10, but the rain has led to a schedule change with the final race now set for a 15:45 start time.
Race 1 also proved that while the title will be decided between Ryde and Redding there are several other riders who can play their part at the front, with both Max Cook and Ryan Vickers leading laps and showing strong pace on Saturday. This was repeated in Race 2 when Vickers, Cook, Leon Haslam, and the aforementioned Ray were all in the front group.
Bradley Ray telling TNT Sports just now that the plan is to wait 20 minutes or so before trying again.
Ray says the rain isn't too bad but the temperature is too low for the tyres to work.
Red flag is out. Conditions are too bad at the minute. It's not even just the water on the track, the spray is incredible.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap for this sodden final race of the season.
Start is delayed a bit. Due for 15:50 now.
McManus went down at Hawthorn. Looks like a fair amount of standing water in places.
Crash on the sighting lap for Eugene McManus. Early end to his season, but he's able to walk away.
Here's the starting order for the final BSB race of the season. Redding on pole from Ryde and Ray.
|1
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|PBM Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Bimota
|Bimota KB998
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Bimota
|Bimota KB998
|9
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat by Swan Racing
|Yamaha R1
|12
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|TAG Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|14
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|MET FonaCAB Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|16
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|AJN Bathams Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|19
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|AJN Bathams Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|25
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
Welcome back to live coverage of Race 3 at the Brands Hatch BSB finale.
It's been raining at Brands since Race 2 earlier on and it's going to be a wet end to the season coming up in just under 20 minutes.
Kyle Ryde is "over the moon", he says, after winning the 2026 BSB title in Race 2.
Ryde said after the race that this is his best-feeling title yet.
Full story here.
Clouds are gathering overhead after that Race 2. Terrible or perfect timing, depending on your preference in the title fight.
Third place was enough for Kyle Ryde to get the title over the line in Race 2. A historic third title in a row for the Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider.
Full story here.
Scott Redding takes the win in Race 2 at Brands Hatch, but third for Ryde makes him champion for the third time.
Ray takes second, Haslam just misses out on the podium in fourth. Vickers completes the top-five Cook, Talbot, Skinner, Iddon, and Kent in the top-10.
Redding leads by a second going onto the final lap. Ray second, then it's Ryde third. That will be enough for the title in a lap's time.
Ray up to second, passes Ryde at Stirling's on lap 10.
Another aggressive pass from Redding, Stirlings this time and he's back to the front as we start lap nine.
Rhys Irwin has gone down at Hawthorn. He went in pretty hard but looked to be okay.
Ryde back to the front. He squares off the Surtees exit to get the run on Redding and makes the move at Hawthorn.
Haslam up to third at turn one on lap six as he moves past Ray.
Kerr has gone down between turns one and two on lap five.
Ryde has closed that gap to Redding, nothing between them now.
Front group is basically back to Cook in sixth.
Vickers has dropped to fifth now behind Haslam.
Redding getting away at the front - 0.5s lead for him now as Ray continues to pressure Ryde.
McManus has gone down on lap three at turn three in contact with Fraser Rogers.
Redding back to the front at Surtees on lap three. Another strong move between the leaders.