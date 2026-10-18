2026 Brands Hatch BSB LIVE: Updates from Sunday at the title decider

Live coverage of Sunday's races at the 2026 BSB finale at Brands Hatch where Kyle Ryde has become champion in Race 2.

Key Moments

Race 3 delayed due to poor conditions

Race 3 to start at 15:45 local time

Redding leads again after aggressive Stirlings move

Ryde back to the front at half-distance

Redding to the front on lap three & pulls away

Ryde leads after lap two move

Finishing third behind Scott Redding and Bradley Ray in Race 2 earlier means Kyle Ryde goes into the final race of the season with the title wrapped up, the first time he's been able to win the title before the last race.

The first race, on Saturday, was red flagged due to rain. The weather could play its part again today, with a possibility of rain throughout the day, especially around 16:00. Race 3 as originally due to start at 16:10, but the rain has led to a schedule change with the final race now set for a 15:45 start time.

Race 1 also proved that while the title will be decided between Ryde and Redding there are several other riders who can play their part at the front, with both Max Cook and Ryan Vickers leading laps and showing strong pace on Saturday. This was repeated in Race 2 when Vickers, Cook, Leon Haslam, and the aforementioned Ray were all in the front group.