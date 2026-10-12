How Kyle Ryde can win 2026 BSB title at Brands Hatch

The mathematics that would see Kyle Ryde crowned 2026 BSB champion at the final round in Brands Hatch.

Kyle Ryde goes to Brands Hatch with a 53-point BSB championship lead.
Kyle Ryde goes to Brands Hatch with a 53-point BSB championship lead.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The 2026 BSB title race has come down to the final round, but it may not go down to the final race.

Kyle Ryde enters the final round at Brands Hatch with a 53-point lead over Scott Redding after the Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider retired with a bike problem in the final race at Donington.

Bradley Ray also remains in title contention, 104 points adrift with 105 remaining, but would have to win all three races at Brands Hatch with Ryde not scoring to beat the reigning champion. He’d also need to beat Redding, of course, to be crowned champion, meaning he needs to also out-score the PBM Ducati rider by 52 points across the three races to take his second title this weekend.

Ryde has won the last two BSB titles, both in the final race at the final round. 53 points is the largest margin he’s had over second place coming into the finale.

Kyle Ryde takes the lead in Race1 at Donington Park in the Showdown
Kyle Ryde takes the lead in Race1 at Donington Park in the Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Mathematically it’s possible for Ryde to clinch the title in Saturday’s Race 1, but he’d need to be 70 points clear of Redding. That means out-scoring him by 17 points in Race 1.

Therefore, a victory in Race 1 for Ryde would require Redding to finish seventh or lower for Ryde to be a three-time champion going into Sunday’s Race 2.

Ryde would have to finish at least seventh in order to have a chance of winning the title in Race 1. He hasn’t finished lower than fourth all year, but in all circumstances he would need help from Redding to be crowned champion on Saturday.

A full table of the permutations for Ryde to be champion in Race 1 is below.

Without knowing the results for Race 1 we cannot know the mathematics required for Ryde to be champion in Race 2 or Race 3, but even if Redding wins both races and Ryde doesn’t score in either the 2019 champion cannot win the title before Race 3.

Max Cook, Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brand Hatch
Max Cook, Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brand Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography
Ryde Champion in Race 1 if...
Ryde PosRedding Pos

1

7

2

10

3

11

4

13

5

14

6

15

7

16

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British Superbikes
Scott Redding
Bradley Ray
How Kyle Ryde can win 2026 BSB title at Brands Hatch
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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