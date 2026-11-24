Storm Stacey will support 14-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman in his attempt to set a new 400mph land speed record.

The UK-based GreyhoundLSR team announced the addition of the BSB and North West 200 race winner at MCL26 in Birmingham.

The attempt is set to take place in Hakskeen Pan, South Africa, which offers around 12 miles of flat, compacted clay for the run.

The location is especially known for its relatively low altitude, which should allow the bike’s two turbocharged Suzuki engines to produce more power.

Storm Stacey. Credit: GreyhoundLSR/Facebook.

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The addition of Stacey gives GreyhoundLSR’s project 400 even more star power following the arrival of Hickman earlier this year.

Hickman has been involved with the British team throughout the design and build of the bike, including helping to work out how to package a six-foot-two racer inside what is an extremely tight and compact machine.

The announcement comes after a huge 2026 season for Stacey, who was victorious on his North West 200 debut in May.

Beating the likes of TT winners Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison, as well as new BSB and road racing teammate Glenn Irwin, who is the wins record holder at the event, Stacey would go on to win two races on debut, including one in the superbike class.

Following his success at this year’s NW200, Stacey has already confirmed his return to the event in 2027 with Michael Laverty’s GRYD Racing team.

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Storm Stacey, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

In terms of the land speed record itself, GreyhoundLSR and Hickman will attempt to beat the current speed of 376.363mph set by Rocky Robinson, who is also planning a 400mph run of his own.

That is by no means going to be easy in its own right, although hitting speeds of 400mph will make the challenge that much more difficult.