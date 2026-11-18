A bike change could be on the cards for Scott Redding for the 2027 BSB season and it could have implications for WorldSBK’s future.

BSB is introducing new technical regulations for 2027 aimed at balancing the performance of the Superbike class’ various machines. The regulations would rely on a controlled electronics platform that would focus on controlling torque, and therefore the restriction on engine displacement to 1,000cc could be lifted.

BSB’s announcement about its 2027 regulations came a couple of months after WorldSBK announced its roadmap for future regulations changes, culminating in a 2030 expansion of the homologation rules to allow bikes of up to 1,200cc to compete in the premier class of the world championship.

This opens the door to a potential return to the series of Aprilia, which has utilised a 1,100cc engine in its RSV4 for several years and therefore cannot use it in WorldSBK. Unlike Ducati, whose Panigale V4 R uses a 1,000cc engine compared to the 1,100cc motors in the standard Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4 S, Aprilia has been unwilling to make a smaller engine for its RSV4 for the sole reason of being able to compete in WorldSBK.

2026 Aprilia RSV4 Spe.Ed. Credit: Aprilia.

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At the same time, it has maintained constant support for the RSV4, with a new variant announced only recently, the Obscure Spe.Ed.

WorldSBK’s new rules could therefore pave the way for Aprilia to move back into WorldSBK, where it last competed with a full factory team in 2014, when it won the riders’ title with Sylvain Guintoli.

(The factory bikes from 2014 were still raced in 2015 by the satellite Red Devils Roma team and its riders: Leon Haslam and Jordi Torres, the latter winning at the final round of the season in Qatar.)

But a move back to WorldSBK would not have to be made with haste. The series is years away from introducing the rules that would allow Aprilia’s 1,100cc RSV4 to race, so the Noale factory has time to develop a project.

In Aprilia’s case, such development could include BSB, and specifically the PBM team and Scott Redding, runner-up in the 2026 season riding a Ducati.

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Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch, Scott Redding © Ian Hopgood Photography

Speedweek reports that Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola has been in contact with the PBM team about them taking the RSV4 for the 2027 BSB season. A track day is planned for this week (18–20 November) for Redding and the RSV4 at Jerez, and support would come from the factory next year.

After stepping into BSB, Aprilia would reportedly then take its RSV4 to the US and MotoAmerica before committing to the world championship when the regulations allowed.