Bradley Ray sets sights on Scott Redding heading into Donington BSB

Having lost ground to the title-leading Ducatis of Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding at Assen, Yamaha’s Bradey Ray is confident of closing the gap to Redding at Donington Park this weekend.

Reigning champion Ryde starts the penultimate round with a 68-point lead over Redding, with Ray 42 points behind the former MotoGP rider.

Although Ray hasn’t won since Oulton Park, the Englishman has been off the podium just three times in the eleven races since.

"Scott is 42 points ahead..."

"I'm really looking forward to Donington Park this weekend,” said Ray.

Bradley Ray (Yamaha Racing UK).

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“It's a circuit that suits both me and the Yamaha R1, and after the double podium at Assen we're heading in with a strong feeling and plenty of momentum.

“We've made great progress with the bike over recent rounds, and the aim now is to keep that going and fight for the podium in all three races.

“Scott [Redding] is 42 points ahead of us in second, so we know every result counts, and we'll be working hard to start closing that gap.

“We're confident in our ability to fight at the front and hopefully end the weekend a step closer to second in the championship before the final round of the year."

After Donington, only the traditional Brands Hatch BSB season finale will remain.

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