2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round nine of the 2026 BSB Championship, at Assen, where Scott Reddng produced a much needed win in the title hunt.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Assen
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The opening BSB race at round nine, Assen, saw Hager PBM Ducati Scott Redding fight to the front of the race early for a much needed win at the TT Circuit.

From fifth on the grid, Redding was quick to the front and soon darted up the inside of early leader Ryan Vickers to take over and get his head down and pull out a lead,

The gap was much needed as in the later stages the rain returned in the Netherlands, bringing the gap back down as the laps ticked away.

Redding took a valuable victory, collecting his 23rd BSB win by a final 2.143s gap. His first time on the top step since the fifth rounds at Brands Hatch in July came at the right time - with a win being 25 points instead of 18 as the championship moves into the Showdown portion.

Behind, championship leader Kyle Ryde was doing all he could to limit that damage after seeing Redding move ahead. The Nitrous Coin Nitrous competitions rider was quick to get himself into the battle for the podium places, but after overcoming his start issues from recent rounds, he instead was slowed by a riveting battle brought to him from Leon Haslam.

The Moto Rapido Ducati rider had started from pole but a long hold of the lights saw Vickers ahead into turn one, with Redding also passing and going on to win.

Some risky moves from the 91 saw several challenges into the final chicane, but second eventually went to Ryde, stemming his title damage, while Haslam competed the all Ducati podium.

Vickers had got the holeshot to lead at turn one before he fell into what looked to be a fiery battle for the final podium places. That all ended when the Honda Racing UK rider went wide on lap ten, dropping from third to sixth.

The number seven later explained the grip issue with his tyres, and after learning where to push he soon made his way back to the front of the race, for fourth.

Bradley Ray started 13th but was out of the points places in 16th after the first lap. The McAMS Yamaha rider fought back for the whole 17 laps to reach fifth at the chequered flag, just over a second behind Vickers.

Rory Skinner was a lonely seventh after being passed by Ray, for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

Ilya Mikhalchik produced his best finish to date in his rookie season to place seventh for ROKiT BMW Motorrad.

Max Cook was the top bimota in eighth, ahead of ninth placed Danny Kent who went the wrong way from a front row start on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

Jason O’Halloran was also heading in the wrong direction, in 10th on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

Glenn Irwin was 11th for the Nitrous team, ahead of Lee Jackson in a distant 12th for DAO Racing.

The remaining points went to Storm Stacey in 13th for Bathams AJN Ducati, Josh Brookes who fought up to 14th from 19th for DAO Racing and Rhys Irwin in 15th for MasterMac Honda.  

Official British Superbike Assen Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)
Race lap record : Scott Redding 1’ 36.032s (Ducati, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Scott Redding, 3 Charlie Nesbitt)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Danny Kent)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Christian Iddon (2 Rory Skinner, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Scott Redding  (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Scott Swann was 17th in his first race at TAG Honda since taking over from Charlie Nesbitt at the team.

Joe Talbot was the first to crash, off at turn seven on lap four, with Christian Iddon falling at the final chicane on the same lap.

Andrew Irwin retired to the pits, along with Luke Hedger and Richard Kerr.


Championship Standings

Scott Redding’s win had maximum impact, but a second for Ryde minimised the damage efficiently, allowing the championship leader to move over the 400 points mark, now on 414 after 25 races. Redding is a reduced 68 points behind, on 346.

Seven riders are in the Showdown, all still mathematically capable of still claiming the title, with Ray third overall on 303, Haslam fourth on 280, Vickers fifth with 253, Cook sixth on 208 and Skinner seventh on 205 points.

Talbot remains top of the rookie standings despite a DNF on 124 points and 11th overall, with nearest rival Mikhalchik moving nearer on 73 points.

Full results from BSB Race 1:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - Race Results (1)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)27' 29.661s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+2.143s
3Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +2.517s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.746s
5Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+5.141s
6Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+9.955s
7Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+11.377s
8Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+12.555s
9Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+12.992s
10Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+13.493s
11Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+22.395s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+30.787s
13Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+30.851s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+31.582s
15Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+31.630s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+39.935s
17Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+42.002s
18Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+43.418s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
20Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)DNF
21Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)DNF
22Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)DNF
23Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)DNF


 

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
TT Circuit Assen, Dutch TT, Assen, The Netherlands
Ducati
Scott Redding

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