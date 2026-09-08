Honda Racing manager sacked after failing to report overpayments of £160,000

Havier Beltran failed to notify Honda UK of overpayments worth more than £160,000

Havier Beltran was dismissed by Honda with immediate effect. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Havier Beltran was dismissed by Honda with immediate effect. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
© Honda Racing

Ex-Honda Racing team boss Havier Beltran has seen complaints of unfair dismissal rejected by the Lincoln Magistrates' Court. 

Beltran was initially released by Honda Racing UK with immediate effect last September, although the reason for his departure was unclear.

However, Beltran was ultimately removed from his position for gross dismissal on the grounds of dishonesty, after failing to report overpayments totalling £160,000 to Honda UK.

Beltran first joined Honda in the 1990s, and remained with the company for over 30 years, overseeing a large amount of the team’s success both in road racing and in BSB. 

The former Honda team manager was at the helm for many of John McGuinness’ Isle of Man TT wins, as well as Michael Dunlop’s dominant 2013 performance around the Mountain Course.

Havier Beltran, John McGuinness.
Havier Beltran, John McGuinness.
© Honda Racing

But after being removed from his position without notice on September 10, Beltran filed complaints for unfair and wrongful dismissal. 

The unreported overpayments are believed to have taken place between April 2025, and September 2025. This includes a number of payments that were incorrectly made to Beltran totalling over £160,000. 

The hearing at the Lincoln Magistrates' Court was held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, with a reserved judgment then sent to the parties involved on August 25, 2026. Beltran’s complaints were dismissed on the basis that they were not well-founded. 

Employment Judge M Siddique found that "there was a deliberate and sustained choice" not to notify his bosses of the overpayments, according to a report from Lincolnshire Live.

Scot Hargreaves, current Honda Racing team manager.
Scot Hargreaves, current Honda Racing team manager.
© Honda Racing

Since Beltran’s exit, Honda Racing UK’s BSB and road racing programmes have been led by Scot Hargreaves.

Despite losing Beltran's experience, Honda Racing UK has not missed a beat in 2026, especially on the roads. 

Dean Harrison was victorious in both the Superbike and Senior races at this year's Isle of Man TT, while the English rider also achieved a stunning five-timer aboard his supersport machine at last weekend's road racing meet at Oliver's Mount.

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