Ryan Vickers compeletes “dream” double at Cadwell Park BSB

Form rider Ryan Vickers was back on double winning form at Cadwell Park BSB, picking up both sprint and the final feature race win, from getting the holeshot at lights out on both races, to match his double success last time out at Thruxton.

The Honda Racing UK rider now calls the track his local circuit, having moved nearer to the teams headquarters in Louth, so was elated to pick up what can now be considered a home win for both rider and team, as he explained to British Superbikes, in their post-race Podium Reactions interviews:

“Fantastic. Dream to do the double here at Cadwell. I’ve always wanted to win here. So nice to do it after the mistake yesterday.”

Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026 © Ian Hopgood Photography

Vickers, who had not won at Cadwell Park before this weekend, was quick to thank the team for his bike rebuild - the crash in Race 1 which saw him demoted three grid positions and given a penalty point on his racing licence for collecting rookie Joe Talbot, had needed his team to pull off a complete rebuild, losing the special heritage livery for the weekend and returning Vickers to the standard red bike for the remainder of the weekend with the parts available:

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“Team built me a fantastic bike again. Like the boys have said, we’ve all rode amazing. It’s not easy around here and, like, to have plus zero on my board - I knew it was 28 - and I thought ‘right, let’s go defensive’ and I did that.

It was enough to pay off and to bring home two wins is fantastic”

In closing, the number seven, who was voted the rider of the round by the fans, spoke of how his recent form was spurring him on heading into the Showdown portion of the BSB season from the next race at Assen, with more points on offer to play for:

We’re closing the gap and we’re in the fight now, so lets have a go, see what we can do in the last three.