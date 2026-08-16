2026 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (2)

The BSB Sprint race at round seven, Thruxton, went to the wire, with multiple riders still in contention for the win, as Ryan Vickers made his race winning overtake count to pick up Honda’s first victory in almost a year.

It had been Scott Redding that got to turn one first, with Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, who started from pole and Leon Haslam all in behind, and all leading the way at some point over the first half of the race.

From fifth on the grid, and buoyed by a podium finish in Race 1, Honda Racing UK’s Ryan Vickers maintained position, initially finding himself once again on track with Rory Skinner, but in touching distance of the riders ahead.

Huge fan outs, in-fighting and lead changes ahead gave Vickers a window of opportunity making his first big move up to third as he picked up the pieces as Haslam ran wide, taking Ray with him.

From third, the number seven made the most of his chance, up to second and ready to pounce on the penultimate lap, with Vickers up the inside and through at the club chicane to hold on through the final lap and lead over the line by just 0.266s.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It is the first BSB Honda win since Tommy Bridewell stood on the top step at Cadwell Park last season, at a return to winning form for Vickers who was last on the podium at Thruxton in 2024, before a year away in the World Superbike paddock.

One of several riders to class the Hampshire track as their home circuit, Scott Redding changed his strategy for the sprint, but could not make the most of his plans with all the battles around, a late push seeing the Hager PBM Ducati rider pick up a position, passing Ryde on the last lap to pick up second.

As Haslam went wide when searching for a way to get back to he front of the group on lap 8 of 12, Ray was forced to follow the same line behind, with the Moto Rapido bike then in front of him again, forcing the Yamaha across the green, slowing Ray and dropping him to eighth.

The McAMS rider channelled his frustrations into a series of passes, putting in the fastest lap of the race to re-join the lead group.

From there, the number 28 had one final pass in him, also passing Ryde out of the last corner in the run to the chequered flag, putting three different manufacturers on he podium, and Ryde off of it for he first time in 20 races.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ryde was fourth for Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions, with fellow Ducati rider Haslam an eventual fifth.

Skinner was not far behind in sixth having almost bridged the gap, helped by the fight for position in front, ahead of his Cheshire Mouldings team-mate Danny Kent, a double winner last year, including the sprint, settling for seventh this year.

The sole remaining AJN Steelstock bimota took Joe Talbot to eighth, the top rookie in the race.

Talbot held a clear gap over Jason O’Halloran, who made up seven places to reach ninth by lap five, for it to end up where the second Honda Racing UK bike would finish after progress stalled.

Charlie Nesbitt finished where he started to complete the top 10 in the Sprint for TAG Honda.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Irwin moved forward from 15th to 11th on the second Nitrous Competitions bike, with Josh Brooks also heading in the right direction, the DAO Racing rider started 20th, making it int the points by the halfway point, before a final push took the Australian to a determined 12th.

The remaining points on offer went to Ilya Mikhalchik, the ROKiT BMW rider was handed a two second penalty for cutting the course, dropping him one place to 13th, 14th placed Fraser Rogers on the second DAO Racing entry and Lee Jackson, who started ahead of team-mate Brookes, going on to finish 15th.

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

2026 best BSB lap: Kyle Ryde 1’ 13.870s (Ducati, Warm-Up, 2026)

Old outright BSB lap record : Josh Brookes 1’ 14.655s (Ducati, 2019)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.143s (Yamaha, 2025)

Fastest lap record :Bradley Ray 1’ 14.539s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Danny Kent, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Danny Kent (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Christian Iddon)

Only two riders did not finish: Graeme Irwin, replacing his brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB Racing fell at turn three, Campbell, on lap ten. Earlier in the race, Storm Stacey, who had slipped out of the points places, pulled into the pits.

The second replacement rider at Thruxton, Joe Sheldon-Shaw, in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing, was 20th.

Richard Kerr had a heavy fall at Village during warm-up, assessed after being winded and reporting back pain. Kerr was later transferred to hospital, with a suspected lung contusion and limb injuries.

Now back at the track, Max Cook was in the paddock to support bimota for the rest of the weekend. A period of unconsciousness trackside, before being moved to the medical centre and onwards to hospital for overnight observation, ruled Cook out for the remainder of the Thruxton meeting.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Championship Standings

Ryde saw his advantage drop after finishing off the rostrum, down by five points, with the gap back to Redding now at 33 points, with a total of 334.

Redding has 301 after his podium, the only other rider to go over the 300 point benchmark, with third placed Ray on 241 points.

Haslam stays fourth overall on 211, while Vickers win moves him up a place to fifth on 181, ahead of the absent Cook.

Joe Talbot remains the clear leader in the rookie standings, up one place overall to eleventh, passing Jackson, with 101 points. His nearest rival remains Mikhalchik, on 46 points.



Full results from Thruxton BSB Race 2 (Sprint):

2026 British Superbikes Round 7 - Thruxton - Sprint Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 15' 07.629s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.266s 3 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.556s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.655s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.922s 6 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.051s 7 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.727s 8 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +3.919s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +5.861s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +5.908s 11 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +7.980s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +10.063s 13 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +10.528s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +12.571s 15 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +12.743s 16 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +12.950s 17 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +19.753s 18 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +20.160s 19 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +22.836s 20 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +23.611s 21 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) DNF 22 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) DNF 23 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) DNS 24 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) DNS

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT