“I’ve got a good chance”: Max Cook looking to break BSB win duck at Thruxton

Max Cook thinks he has “a good chance of winning” his first BSB race at Thruxton.

Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Max Cook describes Thruxton as his “favourite” track, and heads there this weekend with “a good chance of winning,” he thinks.

Cook has never won in BSB, but has become a regular podium contender in 2026 having switched with the FS-3 team from Kawasaki to sweeter-handling Bimota machinery.

That sweet handling could prove key at Thruxton, a circuit where tyre conservation is key and where Yamaha has won each of the last 15 races with five straight years of winning three races out of three at the Hampshire venue.

Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Add that to Cook’s own affinity with the circuit – one that saw him on the podium in 2025, his only BSB rostrum finish before this season – and the Bristol rider’s confidence ahead of the race weekend becomes justifiable.

“Feeling really excited to get there,” said Max Cook, speaking to Crash.net after Race 3 at Oulton Park.

“It’s my favourite track, I absolutely love riding it. It’s a totally different style of riding compared to anywhere in the country, or even the world, I think. 

“The races are always a bit mental. 

“I think I’ve got a good chance of winning. 

Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“I believe that the Bimota is going to be quite good there, even though it’s not been round there yet – I’ve just got a strong feeling that it’s going to be quite good. 

“If you look back in the past, stiff chassis that have ridden around there, like the GP2 class in Supersport, they used to win the Supersport race outright. 

“So, I’m thinking that the Bimota’s going to handle quite well because it’s compared to a Moto2 chassis quite a lot. 

“I’ve got strong hopes for it, but obviously people are eyeing up my first win to be at Thruxton. 

“It would be mega, but I’m just going to do the same as normal each weekend. I love riding the place, anyway, so I’m very much looking forward to that.”

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“I’ve got a good chance”: Max Cook looking to break BSB win duck at Thruxton
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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