Bradley Ray “held on for as long as I could” to complete podium triple at Oulton Park BSB

Bradley Ray began the BSB Oulton Park weekend with a win, but as the competition heated up, the Yamaha man managed to stay a podium contender, with a third place in race 3 to add to his sprint second and Saturday win.

The McAMS rider pushed hard at the home round for his team, getting the holeshot in the final race, before having to give best to the better suited Ducati duo of race winner Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding.

Speaking to British Superbikes after the race, Ray explained how he tried to hold on out front:

“It was a good race, got a good start and just tried to push straight away as hard as I could. I knew Scott and Kyle had probably a bit better pace than I did and I knew at some point they would come through, so just wanted to, sort of start the race strong.”

Ray could not match his winning form of the first race but was clear of the bikes behind, so chose to pick up valuable championship points in third, adding:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Then when I got into third I had plus zero for quite a few laps and just tried to hang on to these two. I didn’t have the best feeling on the front . I think for some reason, I don’t know whether it was a set-up change or what, but yeah, just didn’t have the confidence in front but held on for as long as I could in that race, and when I saw I had plus six behind I thought, I’ve got to bring this home.”

Given the response from his Yamaha, Ray was happy to bring home his bike on the podium again, as the number 28 explained in closing:

“I was having quite a few moments up over Druids and into the second chicane, so just though I’ll bring this home. Happy with third.

Would like to have been a bit closer to these boys, but overall a solid weekend.”

The next round at Thruxton, should suit Ray better, with the last 15 races being dominated by the manufacturer.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT