Bradley Ray “held on for as long as I could” to complete podium triple at Oulton Park BSB

Bradley Ray extracted all he could from his McAMS Yamaha package to feature on the podium at every BSB race at Oulton Park.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray began the BSB Oulton Park weekend with a win, but as the competition heated up, the Yamaha man managed to stay a podium contender, with a third place in race 3 to add to his sprint second and Saturday win.

The McAMS rider pushed hard at the home round for his team, getting the holeshot in the final race, before having to give best to the better suited Ducati duo of race winner Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding.

Speaking to British Superbikes after the race, Ray explained how he tried to hold on out front:

“It was a good race, got a good start and just tried to push straight away as hard as I could. I knew Scott and Kyle had probably a bit better pace than I did and I knew at some point they would come through, so just wanted to, sort of start the race strong.”

Ray could not match his winning form of the first race but was clear of the bikes behind, so chose to pick up valuable championship points in third, adding:

“Then when I got into third I had plus zero for quite a few laps and just tried to hang on to these two. I didn’t have the best feeling on the front . I think for some reason, I don’t know whether it was a set-up change or what, but yeah, just didn’t have the confidence in front but held on for as long as I could in that race, and when I saw I had plus six behind I thought, I’ve got to bring this home.”

Given the response from his Yamaha, Ray was happy to bring home his bike on the podium again, as the number 28 explained in closing:

“I was having quite a few moments up over Druids and into the second chicane, so just though I’ll bring this home. Happy with third.

Would like to have been a bit closer to these boys, but overall a solid weekend.”

The next round at Thruxton, should suit Ray better, with the last 15 races being dominated by the manufacturer.

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Yamaha
Bradley Ray

Related Articles

British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Practice Results
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray hoping to revive “unbelievable” Snetterton performance at Oulton Park BSB
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
British Superbikes News
Why Brands Hatch BSB safety car was a turning point for Bradley Ray
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB, Race 1. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray eighth in Brands Hatch BSB Race 1 with “strange” Yamaha feeling
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
British Superbikes News
Yamaha revives Niall Mackenzie’s iconic BSB-winning livery for Brands Hatch races
Bradley Ray, McAMS Yamaha.
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray riding “so close to the limit every weekend” in 2026 BSB title push
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton

Latest News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde heard Scott Redding “every lap” in close BSB race 3 at Oulton Park
1h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park, Race 3
BSB News
Scott Redding was on the limit to stay in touch at Oulton Park BSB
1h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Bradley Ray “held on for as long as I could” to complete podium triple at Oulton Park BSB
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
“Super lucky” Max Cook rescues top sixes after monster Oulton Park BSB crash
2h ago
Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
The two bike issues that wrecked Danny Kent’s Sunday at Oulton Park BSB
2h ago
Danny Kent, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

BSB News
Ray back to winning ways after “stressful” opener in BSB Oulton Park return
01/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Kyle Ryde declares BSB Oulton Park comeback a “great day at the office”
01/08/26
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Leon Haslam felt “too many mistakes” left him third in Oulton Park BSB opener
01/08/26
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Qualifying Results
01/08/26
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
MotoGP News
Rider dies following No Limits Trackdays incident at Mugello
30/07/26
Mugello circuit, Italy