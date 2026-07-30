Rider dies following No Limits Trackdays incident at Mugello

No Limits Trackdays has confirmed a rider died following an incident at Mugello

Mugello circuit, Italy
Mugello circuit, Italy
© Gold and Goose

A rider has tragically died following a serious incident at Mugello during a trackday event, organisers No Limits Trackdays have announced.

One of the UK’s largest trackday companies, No Limits Trackdays hosts events across Great Britain and throughout Europe.

The group was hosting a trackday event at MotoGP Italian Grand Prix venue Mugello when the serious incident occurred.

Mugello circuit, Italy
Mugello circuit, Italy
© Gold and Goose

According to a statement from No Limits Trackdays, the incident happened after another rider suffered a mechanical issue, which left oil on the circuit and caught several riders out.

In a statement from No Limits Trackdays’ managing director Mark Neate, he confirmed that the company is “fully committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities” as they carry out an investigation.

He also said the loss of the rider, who has not been named out of respect for their family, “is a grief we will carry for a long time”.

The full statement reads: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the loss of a rider following an incident at Mugello Circuit during our European track day, held in partnership with DG Events.

“During the session, one machine suffered a mechanical failure which resulted in oil being deposited on the circuit.

“A number of subsequent riders were caught by the contamination and fell from their machines.

“The session was immediately red-flagged, and the full circuit medical response was deployed to the scene.

“Despite the swift and professional actions of the circuit medical team, we are devastated to confirm that one rider sadly succumbed to their injuries at the circuit.

“On behalf of everyone at No Limits Trackdays and DG Events, I would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our rider.

“We have lost a member of our community, and there are no words sufficient to express the sorrow we feel alongside those who loved them.

“We are fully committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities as they investigate the circumstances of this incident, and we will conduct a thorough review of our own procedures in partnership with the circuit and our event partners. 

Mugello circuit, Italy
Mugello circuit, Italy
© Gold and Goose

“Our immediate priority remains the wellbeing of the family, of those riders who were involved, and of everyone who is affected by this terrible news.

“We are providing support to all those who require it, and we will continue to do so in the days and weeks ahead. 

“No Limits Trackdays has been welcoming riders to circuits for over 30 years, and the safety of every rider who joins us has always been, and will remain, the foundation of everything we do.

“To lose a rider in these circumstances is a grief we will carry for a long time.

“To the family and friends of our rider: we are so deeply sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts, and this community stands with you.”

Tags:

Mugello Circuit
World Superbikes
British Superbikes
Rider dies following No Limits Trackdays incident at Mugello
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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