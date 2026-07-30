The statistic that could be crucial for one rider’s 2026 MotoGP title hopes

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin leads the crash statistics after the first half of the 2026 season, while one title rival’s slender tally could prove advantageous.

The 2026 MotoGP season resumes next weekend with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, following an opening 11 rounds that have been anything but predictable.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi emerged as an early title favourite after winning the first three races of the season, before adding a fourth at the Italian Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi. © Gold and Goose

But a succession of four Sunday non-scores up to the summer break saw him slip to fourth in the standings.

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Team-mate Jorge Martin has had an up-and-down year, but headed into the summer break leading the way by 14 points from Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura.

The biggest surprise has been the resurgence of Marc Marquez, who was 102 points from the championship lead after the Italian Grand Prix, following a start to the season plagued by a nerve issue from the shoulder he injured last October.

But three wins in four rounds between Hungary and Germany, as well as the struggles for Bezzecchi, have now put him just 18 points back from Martin.

Who leads the crash statistics at the midway point of MotoGP 2026?

Despite leading the standings after the first 11 races, Martin also tops the crash statistics table for the season so far.

The Aprilia rider has fallen 16 times, twice as many as he suffered last season, albeit having only competed in seven events across an injury-plagued year.

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Two proved especially costly for Martin. The tangle with Raul Fernandez at Barcelona, in a race he could have potentially won, capped off a pointless weekend for the Aprilia rider.

The Turn 1 pile-up he caused in Hungary not only took him out of the race, as well as team-mate Bezzecchi, but it also netted him a double long lap penalty for the Czech round. As such, more points went begging.

Martin commented at the conclusion of the German Grand Prix that he’s still struggling to adapt to the Aprilia, and the rate of crashes he’s had this season backs that up.

Of the eight riders within 65 points of the championship lead, five of them have crashed 10 or more times in 2026.

Bezzecchi has fallen 12 times, the last of which resulted in a fracture to his collarbone, which ruled him out of both races at the Sachsenring. Marquez has 11 falls, while Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pedro Acosta have crashed 10 times each.

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Pecco Bagnaia, eighth in the standings, has seven falls, while Fernandez has crashed just twice this season.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ogura also has a reasonably slender number of falls at five for the season. The Japanese rider has impressed with his pace in the second half of the races, which has allowed him to score some big results.

Victory at Assen felt like a matter of time, but he has been exceptionally consistent throughout the 2026 campaign. Of his five crashes, none of them have actually come in races.

His only retirement was at the US Grand Prix, when he Aprilia broke down, while he has failed to score in just two of the sprints.

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Not only is he proving fast and consistent with his results, he is also crashing far less than his rivals are and not doing so when it counts in races.