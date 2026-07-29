‘An even better team-mate’ - Marc Marquez’s heartfelt tribute to Pecco Bagnaia

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he found at Ducati “a very good bike, but an even better team-mate”, as he paid tribute to Pecco Bagnaia.

The pair became team-mates last year at the factory Ducati squad, after Marc Marquez stepped up from the Gresini team in 2024.

After several flashpoints between Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia in 2024, most notably a tangle in Portugal, it was expected to be a fierce rivalry.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

But Bagnaia struggled with the 2025-spec Ducati, while Marquez romped to 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories on his way to a seventh world title.

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Though Marquez will remain at Ducati until the end of 2028, Bagnaia’s time with the brand - which began in 2019 - will come to a conclusion following the final round of the current campaign.

“Pecco showed me the way”

The recent World Ducati Week celebration at Misano marked Bagnaia’s final time at the event representing the brand.

During a stage presentation, double MotoGP world champion Bagnaia received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Yesterday I came here with my Scrambler and rode around,” he said, as revealed by Ducati's new Inside video.

“When I arrived, I saw number plates from Germany, some from England, and a lot of Italian fans.

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“I’m very happy to see so much passion coming from everywhere; It’s fantastic.

“It’s fantastic to share these kinds of moments with everybody.

“To make [bring together] a group like this is enormous, and Ducati is the only one who could reach this kind of level. So, thank you very much.”

Marquez then took over the microphone and paid tribute to Bagnaia, noting how he helped him adapt to life in the factory Ducati garage.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Of course, Pecco showed me the way to deal with Ducati,” Marquez said.

“I mean, when I go in the box, I found a very good team, a very good bike.

“But an even better team-mate. What Ducati has is unity, compared to the other big brands. Unity is strength, and with unity you can do anything.”

Bagnaia will move to the factory Aprilia squad from next season, after signing a four-year deal with the Noale manufacturer.

At Ducati, his seat will be taken by current KTM star Pedro Acosta.

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As of the summer break, Marquez sits third in the standings, 18 points from the lead, having overturned a 102-point deficit since the Italian Grand Prix.

Bagnaia remains in touch in the title battle, 65 points adrift in eighth.